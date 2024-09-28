15 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses That Will Stun in Sweater Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer wedding season may be over, but the fall wedding fun has just begun! And now that temperatures are slowly starting to drop, it’s time for shop for wedding guest dresses that will keep you warm in colder weather.

I found 15 frocks that fit the bill — stylish, seasonal and surprisingly budget-friendly. Whether the wedding’s dress code is black-tie or cocktail attire, you’ll have plenty of options to pick from below. I specifically chose jewel-tone shades for fall in longer lengths. Tear up the dance floor in these dreamy dresses for a fall wedding!

Lulus Ruched Maxi Dress

I just received this ruched maxi dress in the mail, and I’m absolutely obsessed! The material is super soft and stretchy, so you don’t have to worry about restricted movement — there’s even a slit in the back. The ruched bodice with a V-bar gives this sophisticated gown a sexy touch. Bonus: this dress is currently on sale for only $35! Such a steal.

Was $72 You Save 51% On Sale: $35 See It!

Meshki Fishtail Maxi Dress

Meshki is one of my favorite shopping sites for luxe-looking clothing that won’t break the bank. I can’t believe this stunning, slinky maxi dress is under $100! Featuring ruching at the waist and an asymmetrical neckline, this fishtail frock is stretchy and flattering for a comfy-chic fit.

$95.00 See It!

Lulus Velvet Lace-Up Midi Dress

I feel like velvet is the unofficial fabric of fall and winter. Embrace autumn in this velvet lace-up midi dress with a floral pattern!

$88.00 See It!

Petal & Pup High-Neck Tiered Dress

Top tier! Featuring a tie-waist in the most beautiful shade of navy blue, this high-neck tiered dress is a closet staple. Take this frock from a fall wedding to a gala!

$89.00 See It!

Abercrombie & Fitch Strapless Satin Dress

On sale now, this strapless maxi dress from Abercrombie & Fitch comes with removable straps so you can customize the look.

Was $140 You Save 20% On Sale: $112 See It!

Lulus Ruffled Mermaid Maxi Dress

This ruffled mermaid maxi dress is giving mother of the bride meets New York Fashion Week! Serve looks in this lovely gown.

$88.00 See It!

Lulus Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Petition to make more dresses with long sleeves! But until then, shop this long-sleeve tiered maxi dress from Lulus. Complete with a sash belt and side slit, this gown is a breezy beauty!

$98.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Lace Midi Dress

Go from day to night in this lace midi dress! I love the sheer sleeves and subtle side cutout. Classy yet flirty!

$99.00 See It!

BTFBM Satin Maxi Dress

No one would ever believe you got this satin dress at Amazon! The unique neckline makes this style stand out.

$56.00 See It!

Meshki Iridescent Satin Maxi Dress

My jaw is on the floor! This Meshki satin maxi looks like a designer dress, but it costs less than a Diptiqye candle. Such a gorgeous gown you can wear over and over again!

$145.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Embroidered Lace Dress

Pretty in pink! I adore this lace embroidered dress. Go from a baby shower to your best friend’s wedding in this fun frock!

$89.00 See It!

Lulus Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Shoppers say this elegant maxi dress fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places! Supportive, flattering and comfortable.

$88.00 See It!

One-Shoulder Bow Satin Maxi Dress

Orange you glad I discovered this one-shoulder satin maxi dress? The bow is the cherry on top!

$57.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Floral Dress

Puff sleeves? Yes, please! This brown floral gown just feels like fall.

$99.00 See It!

Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress

With over 5,000 rave reviews on Amazon, this off-the-shoulder maxi dress is a hit with shoppers! One reviewer raved, “This dress is AMAZING!! The fabric is soft, smooth, and stretches nicely. It’s thick, but not hot. It hugs perfectly and hides the tummy (especially after dinner) very well!!”