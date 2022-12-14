Scaly Skin? Add This Ultra-Hydrating Honey Moisturizer to Your Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, honey! You know how when you have a dry, sore throat, you drink tea with honey in it specifically to soothe and coat your throat with moisture? There’s a similar solution when it comes to dry, scaly skin. Before you spread the honey from your pantry all over your face though, stick with Us for a better cure.

If your skin is so dry that it’s flaking and looks like a lizard’s scales, your inclination might be to reach for an exfoliating scrub. But stop! You could ultimately be damaging your skin even further. For super dry skin, you need to target the source — not just the surface-level flakes (which will come back anyway). That’s where this honey moisturizer comes in!

Get the Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

This face cream is a must for replenishing parched, struggling skin — and it may improve the look of fine lines as it restores your supple glow! It’s infused with a blend of antioxidant-rich buckwheat honey, propolis and a royal jelly blend to soothe and hydrate, plus fig fruit extract and osmolytes to bind and restore moisture, leaving skin plump and bouncy. You’ll also find a potent, plant-based ceramide blend to prevent moisture loss in the future, strengthening your skin’s natural moisture barrier. Don’t forget about hydrating favorites, shea butter and vitamin E!

This moisturizer has it all — but only the good things! As you can expect from Farmacy, this is a clean beauty find, so it’s free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, mineral oil and more. It’s cruelty-free as well. Another bonus? Grab a full-size version and it will come with a mini spatula!

This face cream, which is available in multiple sizes, can be used both morning and night as the last step of your skincare routine (apart from sunscreen during the day). Use it to help lock in any serums or to help offset the drying effects of concentrated treatments. Now, we’ll leave you to it! Hydrated honey skin, here we come!

