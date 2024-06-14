Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ask Us, wedding season is the one season that never ends. Now that summer is quickly approaching, there are so many wedding-related festivities to plan. From bachelorette trips to bridal showers and rehearsal dinners, soon-to-be newlyweds can encounter many hiccups leading up to their big day. Thankfully, FedEx has you covered with tailored print solutions so your wedding events go off without a hitch.

Are you a wedding planner? FedEx has creative rack cards and custom print designs to keep your clients organized and impressed. Maybe you’re on the bridal party planning committee? Use uniquely crafted designs to create invitations, custom bridal games and personalized guestbooks. You can even find elegant menus and banners for special occasions like engagement parties and rehearsal dinners. The fun doesn’t stop there.

Transform photos of the bride and groom into personalized wedding stationary, like save the dates, wedding invitations, and enclosure cards. Provide guests with keepsakes they’ll cherish. Think wedding totes, can cooler favors and mugs! Once you tie the knot, FedEx also has stunning thank-you card templates. If you can think of it, you can probably snag it on FedEx. We’ve rounded up must-see items for all of your special wedding events. Scroll ahead to see more!

Engagement Banner

Use enchanting prints to announce your big news!

Bridal Shower Games

Have you selected a theme for your bridal shower? Create custom games and invitations centered around the bride-to-be’s unique theme!

Bachelorette Backdrop

There will be tons of pictures taken during the bachelorette festivities. Add a chic touch to all of your selfies with customizable backdrops!

Thank-You Cards

Send heartfelt messages to your loved ones with photographs from the big night!