Finally, a Hair Oil That Actually Won’t Weigh Your Mane Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a regular hair oil user, you’ve likely ran into one major issue with the products over and over: greasy hair after application. Sometimes it’s because you’re being too heavy-handed, sure. But other times? It’s because the oil you’re using is just too heavy for your hair. Or it’s just not the best oil for you.

Related: The Best Hair Growth Oils in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If your hair has been lackluster lately, it’s time to step up your hair-care routine by adding oils that will bring it back to life. Sometimes your hair just needs an extra boost of hydration to […]

Still, sometimes hair oils can underperform – it happens! And they weigh everyone’s hair down and turn it into a greasy, matted mess. You don’t want that, but you want healthy, shiny, manageable hair. So what do you do? Well, we’ve got an inkling as to which hair oil might finally turn the tide for you. And it might be one you’re not expecting!

Get the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil at Amazon for $65! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil, which is available at Amazon for $65, promises to repair frizz-causing damage, smooth flyaways, and add shine while reducing split ends. It’s appropriate for any type of hair texture, and it’s so light you won’t even notice it after applying it. All you need is 1-3 drops to start, and you can work this weightless, silicone-free oil through your damp or dry hair. It reverse hair damage that can cause frizz long-term and give shine – and you already know it smells absolutely fantastic, too.

Get the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil at Amazon for $65! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re iffy about hair oil because it’s given you trouble in the past, this one is different. It has plenty of buyers who’ll vouch for it, too.

“I’m a hairdresser and I’ve always used the K18 molecular hair mask,” one wrote. “I recently found this oil and it is TO DIE FOR. My hair has never been so shiny and soft. If you were to spend money on a hair product, this should be it!!”

“Wonderful product,” another shared. “It’s so light and the hair doesn’t feel heavy at all. Also when you finish your hair, the glow is amazing.”

Get the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil at Amazon for $65! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re ready to skip out on heavy, greasy oils that leave you wishing you’d just put nothing in your locks, it’s time to grab the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil. With spring and summer on the way, we’re showing off our gorgeous mane this year! And it all starts with great products like this one.

Related: The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD While the thought of hair oil may bring about images of greasy manes, we’re here to tell you that a bit of oil in your hair care routine can be […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more K18 products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!