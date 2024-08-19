Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We adore the look of ballet slippers. Dainty, chic and feminine, the 1940s staple has made a massive comeback lately with everyone from Katie Holmes to Angelina Jolie and everyday people like Us hopping on the trend. You won’t hear any complaints on our end!

Actually, we take that back — you will hear Us complaining about the fact that most ballet flats are as painful as high heels, just in a different way. Flats are just that, flat, lacking arch support and causing aching, rubbing, blisters and the occasional back pain. They are practically the definition of the phrase “beauty hurts” . . . or they were.

Get the Delicato Leather Ballerinas for 15% off with code USWEEKLY15 at FitFlop! Code valid through September 30, 2024.

FitFlop just made everyone’s dreams come true, combining the classy look of a ballet flat with the comfort of a cushiony sneaker. Its brand-new Delicato ballerina is a traditional high-end leather ballet flat with a slim, narrow fit. The flat has a squared-off toe with a bow and metal ends, the ideal balance of classic and modern. Delicate stitching around the top of the shoe gives it an ultra-luxe look!

The best part? We have an exclusive code to get you 15% off your purchase! Just enter USWEEKLY15 at checkout.

Aside from the looks, the design is what sets this winner apart. The “flat” soles aren’t really flat; they have Dynamicush™ technology that has been engineered with hidden cushioning in the rubber outsoles and contouring EVA foam in the footbed. The cushioning maximizes comfort while the footbed offers arch support, making these flats feel cloud-like with every step. In other words, these elegant shoes can be worn on the daily, even if your “daily” entails a good amount of standing, walking or running after the kids!

The simple design makes them easy to pair with any outfit in your current ensemble — we’re talking jeans, skirts, cardigans, dresses, shorts and everything in between. To nail end-of-summer style, try wearing them with a maxi dress, tote bag, layered jewelry and oversized sunglasses. So chic!

If you’re thinking ahead and want to rock a Hamptons mom look this fall, we’ve got you covered. You can wear these flats with capri jeans, a flowy tank and a cardigan sweater or with flowy pants and a T-shirt. The styling potential of these shoes is quite literally boundless, especially since these can be dressed up or down! Oh, and if you’re a corporate gal, these are a total no-brainer — say goodbye to your walk-to-work sneakers!

Speaking of work shoes, you don’t have to stop at the Leather Ballerinas. FitFlop has also crafted the “ultimate sleek loafer” for the Delicato range, pictured above. These APMA-approved kicks are just as chic and comfy as their counterparts in the line, but they offer a timeless, office-approved design to level up your shoe rack all the more.

There are several different colors to choose from for both shoes, including classics like black and beige and other more vibrant picks like raspberry or silver. You can’t lose with any of them, so good luck choosing just one!

Get the Delicato Leather Ballerinas or the Delicato Soft Leather Loafers for 15% off with code USWEEKLY15 at FitFlop! Code valid through September 30, 2024.

