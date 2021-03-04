Stars — they’re just like Us! While the familiar phrase rings true, there are plenty of aspects of A-list life that are out of reach for mere mortals. We’re talking big Bentley SUVs, massive mansions in Hidden Hills and the casual ownership of top liquor brands. Yeah, you know that last one is particularly true! Celebrities always love an opportunity to diversify their portfolios, and what better way to say “I’ve made it” than to be associated with some of today’s most popular cocktails?

Now, just because you aren’t an A-lister doesn’t mean you can’t think like one. Hear Us out: Leading canned cocktail company FIVE DRINKS CO, known for lovely libations like Moscow Mules and Mojitos, just launched a campaign that’s asking celebrities why exactly they don’t own liquor brands yet. Felipe Szpigel, the founder and CEO of FIVE DRINKS CO, explained it like this: “Today, we’re offering celebrities the new must-have item — an already loved, fast-growing and innovative liquor company to call their own. So buy us, DM us and join us in making more of the best canned cocktails in the world.”

Shop canned craft cocktails and get the scoop at FIVE DRINKS CO here! Follow FIVE DRINKS CO on Instagram here!

Here’s the catch: Only celebrities can purchase the brand — but if you’re eager to get into the highly lucrative beverage market, they’re offering you a hefty piece of the action. FIVE DRINKS CO is encouraging their most passionate consumers to reach out to their favorite personalities by tagging them in FIVE DRINKS CO’s Twitter or Instagram posts. Up to speed yet? Well, this is where things get particularly interesting. The first person to tag the celebrity who actually buys the brand will receive a bonus check for 1% of the sale.

As far as campaigns go, this is completely unique — and we’re obsessed. The only thing left to do? Pinpoint who you think would nail it as the face and owner of one of America’s fastest-growing alcohol brands. Cheers!

