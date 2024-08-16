Forget Boots — These Are the Fall Footwear Trends to Stock up on Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the weather cools down you may be tempted to bust out your boots, but I implore you to explore other footwear options this fall. There are so many trending styles that are more versatile than your average boot yet just as (if not more stylish). This year’s hottest shoe trends will add a little personality pop to any outfit and put a little extra pep in your step. Whether you’re drawn to Mary Jane flats or want to stomp around in some chunky loafers, shop the most fashionable footwear trends for fall 2024, below!

Mary Jane Flats

1. As Classic As It Gets: I wore Mary Janes all throughout my adolescence, and this pair from Rekayla is an almost exact replica of my favorite childhood pair, albeit a bit more polished and sophisticated.

2. Mesh it Up: Mesh ballet flats have ruled the summer, but this pair, with its solid toe and gold buckle design, gives the silhouette a moody chic vibe that’s perfect for the autumnal months.

3. Paint the Town Red: Upgrade the classic Mary Jane silhouette by selecting a shoe in a bright hue, like this red pair from Dolce Vita.

4. Bling Bling: Bring the disco vibes wherever you go with these fun and spunky studded Sam Edelman Mary Janes.

Square Toed Stompers

5. Ballet Dreams: The square-toed silhouette — along with the ankle strap — of these posh ballet flats resembles pointe shoes and adds a feminine flair to any outfit.

6. Sling it Back: Combine two trends into one! These slingback flats feature a stylish square toe and bold buckle that will make your footwear the focal point of your ensemble.

7. Coquette Vibes: You’ll look very cutesy and very demure when you step out in these Franco Sarto block heel pumps that feature adorable little bows.

8. Pop the Bottle: These dressy Kate Spade sandals pack a personality punch courtesy of the champagne-inspired cork heel.

Kitten Heels

9. Strappy Stunners: Going out heels shouldn’t wreck your feet. When you wear strappy kitten heels, like this option from Dream Pairs, you’ll be able to dance the night away without dreaded soreness.

10. Celebrity Design: Did you know Katy Perry makes shoes? Now you do! Her floral-patterned kitten heels should be at the top of everyone’s fall wish list.

11. Closet Staple: Adding these nude Michael Kors kitten heels to your wardrobe is a no-brainer because everyone needs a trusty nude pair — you’ll end up wearing them more than you’d expect!

12. Office Favorite: Look and feel extra professional when you wear these Naturalizer kitten heels. I find them perfect for those days when you have a major presentation or meeting to feel chic and confident.

Chunky Loafers

13. Designer Lookalike: These Dream Pairs chunky loafers resemble the iconic Prada ones down to the geometric plaque. However, they’re a fraction of the high-end price — under $50!

14. Pop of Color: Black and brown are standard loafer colors, but we recommend going against the grain with these muted blue Kurt Geiger loafers. The antique-inspired buckle helps these stand out in a crowd.

15. Super Sturdy: I always say it’s worth investing in a well-constructed, sturdy pair of shoes. These Dr. Martens chunky loafers are made similarly to the combat boots, so you know they’ll last a long time.

16. Edgy and Effortless: The backless design on these DV Dolce Vita Chunky Loafers simply screams cool girl!