Fossil’s New Gen 5E Smartwatch Is Stunning in Every Way — Preorder Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everyone loves an upgrade, right? We upgrade our phones, upgrade our wardrobes, upgrade our homes — if we can upgrade it, then we’re going to upgrade it. Tech, especially, always has Us craving the newest creations and innovations that can simplify and enhance our daily lives. Some new releases really make us stop and think, “Wow, we really are living in the future.” They’re just that impressive.

The latest upgrade to seriously stop us in our tracks? The Gen 5E Smartwatch from Fossil. Gen 5 already had us head over heels, but now we even have a new size to choose from. You can keep things classic with a 44mm face or size down with the new 42mm style instead. And the design options? Out of this world. For the bands, you have options made of silicone, stainless steel or leather, and some even have a bejeweled design around the watch face. And as for the always-on display? You know there are thousands of faces to choose from, whether you’re going classic watch, floral or practically anything else you can think of!

Get a Gen 5E Smartwatch for just $249 at Fossil with free shipping! All orders expected to ship out early November, 2020.

This smartwatch is powered by the Wear OS by Google, but it’s compatible with both iPhones and Androids. Just download the Wear OS app to discover all of the features. With this watch, you’ll be pretty much unstoppable. You can get alerts and notifications, answer calls and texts, set up reminders with Google Assistant, control your music, control your smart home devices and even track your sleep, your cardio fitness levels, your heart rate and your activity. Another must-have feature — for this year especially? Contactless payments!

This Fossil smartwatch has a touchscreen, but it can also be controlled by voice commands. We also love, love, love the fact that there’s a physical push button. It’s not only handy, but it gives the watch an old-school, wind-up vibe. This isn’t the type of smartwatch that’s going to clash with your outfits like other clunky, anti-stylish ones we’ve seen. If anything, it will elevate them!

We’re only just getting started. We definitely need to chat about the battery life of this 5E beauty. If you stick with Daily Mode, you can get a full day’s worth of wear out of your smartwatch, but you can totally change things up too. Extended Mode will allow you to go days without a charge, while Time Only Mode will allow you to go over a week. And if none of those sound quite right for you? That’s no problem at all. With Custom Mode, you can create your own settings so you can pick the features most important to you!

When it does come time to charge, you can simply grab the included magnetic USB cable, snapping it onto the rings of the watch caseback. This charger actually spins 360 degrees for ease of use. We also love that you don’t need to charge your watch all night long to get it back to full battery. In fact, just 50 minutes will have you back to 80%. If you forgot to charge it overnight, you can just plug it in while getting ready in the morning!

This watch is shipping out at the perfect time. Holiday shopping has officially begun, and we can’t imagine anyone who wouldn’t love a 5E watch as a gift, especially when you consider all of the different styles, from Blush Silicone, to Brown Leather, to Two-Tone Stainless Steel (and more). We know we would love it, which is why we’re fully on board with treating yourself as well. You deserve a gift you’d love too, and no one knows what you love better than yourself. Preorder today and prepare to love your new smartwatch 5Ever and ever.

