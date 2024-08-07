Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Free People has been one of my favorite shopping sites for years. I love the brand’s eclectic, boho-chic style! Each piece feels like a handcrafted heirloom with thoughtful touches. The only problem is, Free People isn’t exactly free — the price point is pretty steep. But if you’re looking for an affordable alternative with the same aesthetic, then you need to check out this cute romper I found at Amazon!

That’s right — romper. I know this ruffled mini looks like a dress, but it comes with built-in shorts for even more comfort and carefree ease. Score! Keep scrolling to shop this budget-friendly summer staple on Amazon.

Get the Gacaky Sleeveless Ruffled Romper for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

No one would imagine that this ruffled romper is from Amazon! In fact, a stranger stopped me on the street to compliment this breezy jumpsuit (true story!), and she was shocked when I revealed the retailer. This faux-frock is giving Free People for a fraction of the cost!

All of the darling details make this romper feel like a high-quality hidden gem. The bloomer shorts underneath the skirt provide extra protection without constricting movement. And the adjustable tie in the back allows you to customize your fit. The lace embroidery adds a lovely accent, while the tiered ruffles create visual intrigue. Plus, even though it’s a loose look, I still find the fit to be flattering! And you’ll appreciate the airy aura on a hot summer day.

Get the Gacaky Sleeveless Ruffled Romper for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can easily dress this romper up or down! For daytime, team this gorgeous garment with sneakers or sandals. It’s perfect for sightseeing on vacation! And at night, sub out the flats for a pair of heels. Legs for days!

Choose from black, white, light pink, rose red, lavender, dusty blue, khaki or gray. I’m so tempted to buy another shade! Make sure you shop this Free People lookalike while it’s still in stock on Amazon!

See It! Get the Gacaky Sleeveless Ruffled Romper for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite your style? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!