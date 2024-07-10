Get Apple’s Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds for 32% Off at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to buy a new pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s lineup. Whether you want something modest like the reliable original Apple AirPods or status symbols like the large and in charge Apple AirPods Max, the brand has a little something for everyone – with tons of early Apple deals you can shop right now!

Right now, you can get one of Apple’s best selling products, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), for their lowest price in months at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. That’s 32% off their usual cost, to be exact: $169 down from $249.

Read on for everything you need to know about snatching up these excellent earbuds!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for just $169 (originally $249) at Amazon!

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is a great investment for anyone who takes enjoying their music seriously. They offer warm bass with crisp treble and absolutely fantastic sound. What’s more, their svelte form factor makes it easy to slip them into your ears. But if the default tip doesn’t fit, they come with multiple others to try to make sure you get the best seal possible.

Their spotlight feature, however, is their noise cancelling ability. It can help shut out the world to help you focus on what’s important: the music, your call, or whatever’s going on in your AirPods at the moment. Plus, they can play songs in spatial audio for the music you enjoy that features it. You’ll feel like you’re right there at your favorite artist’s concert.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for just $169 (originally $249) at Amazon!

These are some of Apple’s best selling earbuds, and for good reason. Customers absolutely love how they easily sync with their Apple products, their portability, and their wide range of features. Here’s what they’re saying about the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) now:

“I recently upgraded to the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, and they’ve exceeded my expectations in every way. The sound quality is exceptional, with a rich, balanced audio profile that makes listening to music and podcasts a joy.”

“I recently upgraded to the AirPods Pro 2, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision! These earbuds are a significant improvement over the original AirPods Pro.”

“”These AirPods are phenomenal. They are surely worth the money.”

Snag these best selling noise cancelling earbuds while they’re still on sale!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for just $169 (originally $249) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Apple here and explore more tech here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: