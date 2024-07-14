Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Jennifer Aniston‘s style has captivated Us for decades. The 55-year-old actress has been known for effortlessly cool girl hairstyles since the ’90s, and today, she’s still creating buzz with her off-duty looks.
These comfy flip flop Sandals have been a popular style across the world since 1962. The appeal of the shoes is their iconic rubber sole and bright, colorful and summer-infused designs. The cushioned footbed with textured rice pattern feels cloud-soft on your feet. They feel lightweight, waterproof and slip-resistant which makes them excellent for wearing to the pool, gym, errands and more. Plus, they look cute styled with your favorite leggings, jeans, shorts or swimsuit. You can also wear them with a breezy sundress to brunch or coffee.
Last year, Aniston was captured wearing a comfortable pair of $21 sandals that we found in stock at Amazon! They’re a wardrobe staple that everyone needs, according to multiple reviewers.
Get the Havaianas Top Flip Flop Sandals for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Shoppers also love the comfortable sandals, and over 7,200 have given them a five-star rating.
“These are the best pair of flip flops you will find around,” one said. Very comfortable and the straps are also very comfortable to use for long periods of time. Recommended!”
“Great flip-flops for the yard and for running to the store,” another five-star reviewer said. “These flip flops are great even for working in the yard because they can get wet as I was ruining my other good flip-flops and sandals and sneakers. I plan on buying another pair! Great for the money.”
“I’ve been wearing Havaianas for over 25 years,” a final shopper wrote. “Every single day even in the winter too! If you have trouble with aches in your feet it hurts to walk these are for you they last a long long time just bought two new pairs!!”
You’ll want to wear these flip flops every day, so stock up on the sandals in seven colors, all $21!
Get the Havaianas Top Flip Flop Sandals for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.