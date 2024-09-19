Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you thought the western trend was dying down, you’ve been mistaken. Bella Hadid has wholeheartedly embraced the cowboy fashions — and was even seen riding a horse around NYC. The model’s take on the trend of course includes cowboy boots, which happen to be the easiest (and most foolproof) way to enter into your western era.

You don’t have to break the bank to get good cowboy boots either! We found eight stellar pairs, all under $150, that will have you strutting to your next hoedown in style!

Giddy up! These knee-high western boots have so many classic details at an incredibly affordable price. Along with retro stitch embroidery, these boots feature a two-inch stacked heel, pull tabs to make getting them on easier and a stylish pointed toe. Choose between 10 colors ranging from tan and black to a pretty pale pink.

Just $60!

Want to test the western trend without dropping a ton of money? These inexpensive boots are the answer. Made from PU-leather, the sides have a bit more give than true leather which makes them easier to break in. Amazon shoppers also mention that this makes them extremely comfortable, and they’ve never experienced sore soles when stomping around in the boots!

Just $50!

Have your footwear stand out in a sea of western garb with the fun fringe addition! The fringe elevates the boot and gives them more of a boho vibe — combining two trends that are super hot right now.

Just $96!

If you’re after more of a rustic look, these boots appear to have been plucked straight out of a vintage western movie. The toe and upper of the boot are constructed with a rich copper-brown leather, while the shaft of the boot is painted blue for a beautiful contrast that will have you lighting up the line dancing floor.

Just $130!

Small town meets city slicker with these unique kitten heel western booties. Instead of having the classic block heel like most cowboy boots, these are made with an ultra thin kitten heel for a modern take on the style.

Just $140!

Who needs a disco ball when you have these cowboy boots? The western motif along the shaft of these boots is adorned with sequins that twinkle when they catch the light. One thing’s for sure: These boots are full of personality!

Just $100!

For those who want to prioritize comfort over everything, shoppers swear by these embossed Dirty Laundry boots. Reviewers mention that they comfortably danced around at festivals, strutted through bar crawls, and explored Nashville in these bad boys without experiencing any pain!

Just $90!

Don’t believe the wild west can be glamorous? Well, just feast your eyes on these blinged-out cowboy boots. The classic western motif is studded with crystals, the high heel offers more lift than your standard pair and the rich burgundy color completely elevates the style.

Just $109!