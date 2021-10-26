Channel Gigi Hadid’s Cozy Style With Her Exact UGG Slippers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fall fashion features an endless variety of footwear options. But as much as we adore boots, we dread dealing with lace-up closures and fickle fits. Instead of struggling to put on taller trends, we’d rather save time by slipping on slides instead. Since the weather is already getting colder, we need to stay warm in fashion-forward and functional shoes.

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid was spotted on a stroll in New York City, and we couldn’t help but notice the cute UGG slippers she was sporting. While they definitely resembled the classic Tasman silhouette, these Tazz slides had some extra height and sophistication. So naturally, we had to find them — after all, Hadid is a style icon. Whether she’s rocking sneakers or unicorn slippers, the model always looks majorly cool. She’s basically the modern-day Regina George from Mean Girls, minus the mean part (“I saw Gigi Hadid wearing UGG Tazz slippers, so I bought UGG Taz slippers”).

The UGG Tazz is a refresh on the timeless Tasman slippers we all know and love — and now, you can snag Hadid’s exact shoes at Zappos! Crafted with a 1.5-inch platform sole for added cushioning and elevation, these durable slides come with rich suede fabric and an embroidered band. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, these slip-ons are lined with UGG’s signature plush wool blend for comfort and insulation. Don’t mind Us — we’ll be carrying these comfy clogs well into winter.

According to shoppers, these UGG Tazz slippers are an elevated version of the traditional Tasman style. “I love UGG slippers but the Tazz slipper is at the TOP of my list,” said one customer. “I love the platform of the slipper, which makes them super fashionable for everyday wear. Plus, they are super-duper comfortable.” Another shopper agreed, proclaiming, “Super comfy and warm!!!!! The platform gives the shoe a little added edge and I love the matte.” And one review called these Tazz slippers their “new everyday go-to shoes.” Perfect for when you’re on the go!

The beauty of these versatile slip-ons is that they’re comfy enough to lounge in, yet classy enough to leave the house in (as evidenced by Hadid’s street style). Plus, they’re currently available in three sleek shades: Chesnut, Matte Black and Matte Seaweed green. Team these slippers with a cozy sweat set — or take a page out of Hadid’s playbook and pair this footwear with jeans and a fleece jacket. No matter which route you choose, you’ll certainly stay warm in these super soft shoes.

