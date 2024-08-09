Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Street style is my favorite genre of style, especially when it comes to celebrities. I love seeing the stars’ fashion choices when they’re not being guided by their stylists. Is their typical style preppy? Casual? Eclectic? A mix of different things? It’s always a toss-up! Gigi Hadid has proven time and time again that her style isn’t singular. She enjoys experimenting with a variety of looks, and her latest makes me want to go to a rock concert!

The 29-year-old model recently stepped out in New York City rockin’ (pun intended) a head-bangin’ getup complete with multi-colored jeans, a Bruce Springsteen tee and, my favorite part, checkered Vans. A couple of days before, she wore the same pair with a floral dress! I’ve been a Vans stan for a long time, but I never thought I could pull off the retro checkered pair. That is, until Hadid gave me all of the inspiration I needed. You best believe I immediately added the exact pair she wears to my Zappos cart.

Get the Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-Ons for $60 at Zappos!

Vans has always had a cool vibe, but this checkerboard print may be the brand’s coolest style to date. Available on the classic slip-on shoe in multiple colorways (you can choose between standard gray and black checkers, white and gray, white and red, pink and white, or green and white), this style adds a pop of personality to your everyday shoes. Plus, as showcased by Hadid, there are plenty of ways to style the fun pattern.

I plan on taking a note from the model’s book by crafting an entire rock ‘n’ roll-inspired fit, complete with a vintage band tee and distressed black denim shorts. However, you can also wear the checkered shoes with a plain sundress or a T-shirt and jeans for a more relaxed look. The options are endless.

Fun fact about this Vans style: It’s also unisex, so any and everyone can get in on the checkered fun. Shoppers of all ages love this design feature, and many of them have been wearing Vans for decades because of it. “I got my first pair in 1984 when I was 5,” one happy reviewer writes. “They’re great shoes for walking, skateboarding, and going out! [These] Vans are a great all around shoe.”

Regardless of whether you’re looking for the finishing touch for your next rock concert or are looking for a statement shoe, these Vans will fit the bill. There’s no denying you’ll achieve supermodel status just like Hadid with these too! Rock on!

Get the Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-Ons for $60 at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more shoe styles from Vans here!