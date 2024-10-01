Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Name a better comfort show than Gilmore Girls. I’ll wait. The feel-good dramedy has long encapsulated the cozy feelings of fall and winter, and I always find myself snuggling up on the couch with a heaping bowl of popcorn and a large cup of coffee (IYKYK) throughout the colder months. Sometimes I wish Stars Hollow was a real place so that I could waltz right into Luke’s Diner or the Dragonfly Inn. *Sigh.*
Even though I might not be able to visit the town, I can bring some of the quaint magic home with the Official Gilmore Girls Advent Calendar from Amazon.
Inside this joyful little $18 advent calendar, you’ll find 25 days’ worth of goodies, including ornaments, magnets, patches, washi tape and more. Mega fans of the show will adore each surprise, reminding them of their favorite characters and locations. Will your home become a Gilmore Girls relic with each passing day? It’s a definite possibility. (And who doesn’t love that?)
Get the Gilmore Girls: The Official Advent Calendar for $18 on Amazon!
At such an affordable price, this is one advent calendar you won’t want to pass up. And believe it or not, now is the best time to buy before the holiday rush really picks up. That said, if Gilmore Girls isn’t your all-time fave, we found a variety of other advent calendars that you might be interested in instead. Check them all out, below.
