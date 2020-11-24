Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

You ready for this? You’d better be, because we’re already sensing products selling out. We can feel it in our soul. It only makes sense, after all — Girlfriend Collective is one of the most popular activewear brands in the world, and the brand’s loyal fans are always on top of its sales and newest drops. For this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re getting both. We’re talking 30% off everything, including bestsellers, plus new arrivals like sustainable puffers, sherpas and bags. This is literally Girlfriend’s biggest sale and biggest drop…ever!

You’ve probably seen Girlfriend Collective all over your Instagram, not to mention on celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens and Whitney Port. All clothing from the brand is made with at least 50% recycled materials, and all of the gorgeous hues are created with eco-friendly dyes. Plus, all of the packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable. Girlfriend is also more size-inclusive than most other brands out there. It’s an ethical brand you can feel good about buying from, but you’ll feel even better once you realize just how comfy all of the pieces are. So let’s not wait any longer — check out our picks from the BFCM sale, live now!

Half-Zip Sherpa

This brand-new drop is absolutely perfect for this time of year. The plush sherpa is soft as a cloud (on both sides!), and the boxy, streamlined silhouette is unbelievably stylish for the modern fashionista who loves to keep things cozy. Who would ever think this piece was made from recycled water bottles?

Get the Half-Zip Sherpa (originally $128) for just $90 at Girlfriend Collective!

Luxe Legging

If you didn’t think leggings could be fancy, think again. These water-resistant bottoms are ready for anything from a lazy Sunday at home to a photo shoot in the park with friends. They have four-way stretch and medium compression so you’ll always be feeling your best in them!

Get the Luxe Legging (originally $78) for just $55 at Girlfriend Collective!

Unitard

Unitards are a secret weapon in fashion right now. They’re so incredibly versatile, and you won’t even believe how flattering this Girlfriend one is when you put it on for the first time. It’s like it was made to fit you and only you!

Get the Unitard (originally $88) for just $62 at Girlfriend Collective!

Crop Puffer

Also new to the brand’s collection, this puffer is pure bliss, ready to solve all of your winter woes. The outer shell, inside fill, linings and cuffs are all made with 100% certified recycled plastic bottles. And the cropped fit? It’s everything. There’s even an adjustable bottom bungee for keeping away the cold!

Get the Crop Puffer (originally $198) for just $139 at Girlfriend Collective!

Topanga Bra

This high-neck, long-line bra is ingenious. Either wear it as a sports bra for your workouts or as a crop top layered underneath a button-up (with your Luxe Leggings). It has adjustable criss-cross straps for a customized fit, and thousands of reviews are obsessed, calling it “absolutely stunning”!

Get the Topanga Bra (originally $38) for just $27 at Girlfriend Collective!

Want to shop the rest of the sale? Grab all of your top picks here before they’re gone!

