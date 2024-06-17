Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Planning family outings can be pretty challenging for parents. For starters, parents have to keep their children’s favorite toys and snacks on standby to keep them occupied while they’re on the go. Next up, necessities like diapers, whites, pacifiers and extra clothes are a must in the event of emergencies. Not to mention, the struggle of walking through crowded areas with tiny tots. Whew! It’s a lot to keep track of.

Thankfully, there are stroller and wagon bundles that come in handy for family-friendly outings. Gladly Family’s Anthem2 All-Terrain Stroller Wagon takes the stress out of getting around with the kiddies in tow. The award-winning bundle has all of the accessories parents need when they’re on the go. Best of all? It’s on sale for $100 off!

The Anthem features rugged, all-terrain wheels and a sturdy suspension, perfect for strolling through rough surfaces like sand. It can also stand when folded. It even comes with a travel bag for easy storage. In terms, of accessories, this bundle has everything! There’s a helpful nap pad that keeps kiddies comfortable if they wind up taking a nap. It also has a removable storage basket, parent cupholder, parent storage compartment, a child’s tray with double cupholders, a cooler bag with room for up to 12 cans, a mosquito net, and quilted comfort seats. Does it get any better than that? Storage for both parents and child? Sounds like a win-win to Us.

It should come as no surprise, but this bundle is a hit with shoppers. “I love it, and it was easy to put together. I got this as a birthday present for myself to ride my kids around in. I was so excited to put it together that I didn’t even look at the directions until later. The directions said to open the envelope first… Either way, it was easy to put together and I love it,” one five-star reviewer shared. The shopper added, “We took to the beach for my birthday, and it was pretty easy to push through the sand. I can tell that the kids love it too, I look forward to taking it on more adventures! It also comes with a few really nice inspirational stickers!”

Whether you’re planning a fun beach day with your kiddies or you’re looking for an easier way to get around with your tots in tow, this stroller and wagon bundle is a shopper-approved find to simplify the process. Best of all? It’s on sale for $100 off.

See it: Get the Anthem2 Adventure Stroller Wagon Bundle for just $575 (originally $675) at Glady Family!