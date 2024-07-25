Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion editor, I’ve been lucky enough to sample a wide variety of activewear, from luxury labels to small start-ups. And honestly, I often prefer the hidden gems to the household names!

One woman-owned business that should be on your radar? Gold Hinge. I first heard about this athleisure brand on TikTok — so many Bama Rush girlies rocked the clothing company’s signature tennis skirt during recruitment. And now that I’ve tried out these comfy-chic looks myself, I know why they’ve gone viral.

From shorts and skirts to sets and sweatshirts, these sporty styles are trendy and top-rated. Go for the gold in Gold Hinge!

Shorter Pleated Tennis Skirt

Available in 22 different colors, from basic black to bright blue, this iconic tennis skirt is Gold Hinge’s no. 1 bestseller. Designed with a thick waistband, built-in shorts and an inside pocket, this sweat-wicking skort is perfect for the court or the club.

$49.00 See It!

Longer Pleated Tennis Skirt

Who wears short shorts? Not me anymore! If you also prefer looks with a longer length, then you’ll love this pleated tennis skirt.

$49.00 See It!

Athletic Hoodie Jacket

I love this cropped athletic jacket! Complete with thumb holes and a hood, this stretchy Spandex-blend jacket is a great layering piece for a workout.

$68.00 See It!

Shiny Black Parachute Pants

I’ve been looking for a pair of lightweight pants as an alternative to denim on a hot day. These shiny parachute pants look like cargo pants but feel like silky pajamas! And the high-waisted fit is so flattering.

$65.00 See It!

Racerback Tank

Reviewers rave that this racerback tank is so comfy and versatile! Since this top comes with removable padding, you don’t need to wear a bra. Take this tank from an outdoor hike to an indoor dinner!

$38.00 See It!

Adjustable Pleated Dress

I’m seriously smitten with this flattering athletic dress! Featuring built-in shorts with pockets, adjustable straps, a back cutout and removable padding, this pleated tennis dress is sporty and sexy at the same time.

$82.00 See It!

Ivory Striped Tennis Skirt

Channel country club vibes with this striped tennis skirt! Style this skirt with a black top like the model above for a classic OOTD, on or off the court.

$56.00 See It!

Gold Hinge Golf & Country Club Sweatshirt

From the striped trim to the swirly font, this country club crewneck nails the cool-girl aesthetic. Rock this preppy piece with leggings, tennis skirts or joggers.

$72.00 See It!

Criss-Cross Back Pleated Tennis Dress

Another tennis dress I adore is this pleated mini with a criss-cross back. Game, set, match!