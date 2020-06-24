Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Making an investment in fashion doesn’t necessarily entail scooping up a Chanel handbag. It means scoring pieces that will transition from season to season with ease. But how do you spot these fabulous finds? There are many ways, but sometimes you just know when certain closet staples will take you through the year in style.

This basic denim shirt from Goodthreads is simply one of those essentials that every closet needs! It’s ideal to wear for cooler nights in the summer, and a solid everyday shirt once fall rolls around.

Get the Goodthreads Women’s Denim Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt (originally $40) on sale with free shipping for just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



Amazon shoppers say the cotton material on this oversized denim button-down is soft and super comfortable. The “boyfriend” style means that the shirt runs large, so order down a size if you want a more fitted piece. Unlike other similar denim shirts on the market, this top actually has snap closures running down the front, which makes it even easier to throw on. You can wear it open, buttoned all the way to the top or mix it up for a casual effect.

The shirt is currently available in three different washes: light, dark and a traditional blue denim hue. You can wear this shirt by itself or layered over tank tops and tees. Alternatively, dress it up by teaming it with a cute floral mini dress and some summer sandals! Our favorite part about denim? The styling options are endless!

If you want to give the denim-on-denim look a shot, this is a strong jumping-off point. Even though it’s oversized, you can easily tuck the front of this shirt into your favorite pair of skinnies or flares. The material isn’t as stiff as other denim pieces, making it very flexible to work with. You can take this basic item to seriously fashionable heights. It’s all up to your personal style!

