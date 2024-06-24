5 Yummy Gummy Vitamins That Have Improved My Health

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let me start off by saying I’m not a doctor, so keep that in mind as you continue reading (and make sure to consult with a medical professional before trying any new supplements). I just happen to be a high-strung individual prone to cold symptoms and stress — my nose is often running and my heart is often racing. And I can barely function without a minimum of eight hours of sleep! So, vitamins have become an essential part of my wellness routine.

And since I’m a big kid at heart, I will forever opt for gummy vitamins that taste like candy. Why not enjoy your daily supplements? That’s my philosophy! From sleep health to skincare, these five gummy vitamins have been game-changers for my mental and physical well-being.

Lemme Sleep Vitamin Vegan Gummies

Struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep? These Lemme Sleep gummies let me sleep like a baby! Founded by Kourtney Kardashian, these magical supplements contain melatonin, magnesium and chamomile to support restful sleep. Snag these viral gummies before they sell out again!

$30.00 See It!

Make Time for Rhodiola Gummies

Co-created by Emma Heming Willis (Bruce Willis‘ wife), Make Time is a wellness brand that supports women’s brain health. These rhodiola gummies promotes vitality and balance by reducing cortisol and improving performance. You’d never know that these delicious gummies are sugar-free!

$25.00 See It!

Lemme Glow Collagen Hair Skin & Nails Gummies

You glow, girl! Want shinier hair, younger looking skin and stronger nails? Then try these peach-flavored Lemme Glow gummies! Formulated with collagen, biotin and antioxidants, these dietary supplements will give you a beauty glow-up.

$30.00 See It!

Vitafusion Vitamin C Gummies

Sick of feeling sick? These Vitafusion vitamin C gummies boost your immune health. I love starting my day with these tasty orange-flavored supplements!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$11.00 See It!

Olly Goodbye Stress Gummies

Blended with GABA and L-Theanine, these Olly Goodbye Stress gummies will help you stay calm and cool under pressure. Bonus: they taste like berries!