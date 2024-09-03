5 Coastal-Chic Outfits to Wear to These Hamptons Hot Spots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer in the Hamptons is so iconic that the Jonas Brothers even have a song about it. I’m currently out east, taking in all the coastal charm and laidback luxury the seaside destination has to offer.

All week I’ve been an eagle-eyed observer, keeping track of the fashion worn by trendsetters and tastemakers alike (including It girls Alex Cooper, Leah Kateb and Maria Georgas). Inspired by the low-key glitz and glamour of the Hamptons, here are five outfits you could rock to these local hot spots.

Equinox x Hamptons

Sweat it out in style at this summer pop-up in Bridgehampton! This members-only gym is the place to see and be seen during a workout.

Take this flattering two-piece set from cardio to a coffee shop! The moisture-wicking material will keep you dry while snatching your shape like magic.

$36.00 See It!

Round Swamp Farm

Grab groceries at this trendy farmstand supermarket! You never know which celebs you may run into while picking out a pasta salad for lunch.

Don’t commit a fashion faux pas by dressing up — instead, opt for a casual outfit that still looks chic. Team this Levi’s blouse with a pair of blue jeans for your everyday errands.

$60.00 See It!

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Sip some wine while watching the sunset at this popular vineyard in the heart of the Hamptons. I’ve seen so many stylish women in patterned maxi dresses this week — Zimmerman, Farm Rio, LoveShackFancy, etc.

If you want that designer vibe without the designer price tag, then shop this tiered frock from Amazon! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this luxe-looking dress. You can customize the fit, thanks to the adjustable straps and lace-up back.

$101.00 See It!

Main Beach, East Hampton

Catch some rays at the beach in this bright blue bikini from LSPACE! I felt so confident in this swimsuit, even after consuming carbs all week. I recommend sizing up in the top for the best fit.

$114.00 See It!

The Surf Lodge

All the cool kids party at Surf L0dge on the weekends. Even Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow stopped by the outdoor venue this summer!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When in doubt, go for a standout top or sexy dress. Steal the show in this off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Meshki! Perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.