Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re traveling to the Hamptons for the summer (or simply love the Hamptons vibes), you’re in for a trip to Walmart. You may raise an eyebrow, asking, “Why Walmart?” The retailer has some stunning fashion pieces that look completely high-end. Maybe you’re spending the weekend with your girlfriends. Sometimes, we all need a break from reality to spend time with the girls. The girls that get it, get it, and the ones that don’t, don’t get it at all.
The Hamptons call for one thing: finding fashionable pieces to add to your wardrobe for the weekend. Here are 17 pieces you can grab to prepare for a late Hamptons summer — even if you’re on the other side of the country.
- Hamptons casual check-in: These trousers will make you look casual but professional at the same time. Look like you belong in first class, because you do!
- Dinner out in town: This dress is only $20 and adds charm to your outfit, thanks to its swaying skirt, which will make you take several twirls whenever you look at yourself in the mirror.
- After hours in the Hamptons: Everything is closed, so why not dress up in your house and wear a denim dress to dance the night away?
- Beach day: Take a stroll at the beach and make sure to pack a small bag to hold your essentials.
- Jennifer Aniston sneaker inspiration: These kicks look just like the same pair Aniston wears when she’s running errands for the weekend.
- Comfort while you’re on the road: You want to make sure you wear a pair of clogs on your way to the beach.
- Upgrade your accessories: Having a pair of hoop earrings is classic and timeless.
- Change up your denim look: So, you want to make sure you look good when you step out for a couple of hours. This denim vest and a pair of jeans will keep you looking cute and fashionable.
- A hobo bag is groundbreaking: Maybe you want to switch bags for the day? This hobo bag has so many pockets and will keep your essentials organized.
- A red Freakum Dress: If you love playing Beyoncé, then this midi slip dress will have you dancing like you’re in the “Freakum Dress” music video.
- Morning workout: As you’re doing your morning runs, you’l look straight out of an activewear magazine in these soft shorts.
- Sports bra every day for the weekend: You won’t want to take off these sports bras from Fruit of the Loom because of how extremely comfortable they are, especially the material.
- Easy slip-on sandals: If you’re wearing a dress and want it to stand out, these $10 sandals are simple and classy.
- Dramatic sleeves for brunch: You need a shirt with dramatic sleeves, like this embroidered top that’s only $14 and available in four colors.
- Bring Bermuda to the Hamptons: These Bermuda shorts are the perfect length — neither too short nor too long for your legs.
- Pull the Risky Business scene in the living room: This shirt will have you and your girlfriends recreating the iconic scene from the movie.
- Last weekend calls for a morning stroll: These biker shorts are high-waisted and will keep you cool during the morning walks.