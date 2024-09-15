Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall. It’s the first season of cold weather and chills — that some, arguably, have been waiting on since the top of the year. What’s more, this season and forward are infamously known as the sick seasons — but it doesn’t have to be that way for you. Investing in a vitamin C supplement can help make a difference. We found a nifty, healthy supplement capsule that can help you stay ahead of getting sick this fall — and they’re only $20 at Amazon!

These Herbtonics liposomal vitamin C capsules could become your new secret weapon in fighting the upcoming cold and flu season. These capsules feature vitamin C layered in between liposomes for an alternative that will help boost the immune system while also helping the body produce collagen, which helps strengthen joints and muscles while simultaneously clearing up the skin. Further, they help to eliminate reactive oxygen species and oxidative stress.

Get the Herbtonics Liposomal Vitamin C Capsules for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of September 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

For these supplements, adults should take one capsule twice daily — be sure to consult a medical professional first. For maximum effects, you should take it consistently for 30 days.

While reviewing and raving over these capsules, a happy reviewer noted, “I always take Vitamin C for immunity. This was my first time purchasing this specific product/brand. I really enjoyed how easy the pills were to swallow. Even better, the capsules are tasteless. Many times, capsules have an unpleasant taste, and these are tasteless.”

Another reviewer said, “We absolutely love Herbtonics liposomal vitamin C. It helps keep our family healthy. My whole family is on it, and it has kept all sicknesses away so far! I couldn’t be happier with the product!”

Furthermore, staying healthy and on top of your health can be a big commitment, especially during the cold-weather months. Additionally, if you need a new, easy way to do it, you should snag these vitamin C supplements for a steal while you can!

