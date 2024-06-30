Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair loss and thinning strands can't be pinned on a single cause. Many factors contribute to hair loss, including life changes, stress, genetics and more. Hair loss can also be caused by the products you use to wash your hair in the shower. Regardless of the culprit, losing hair can cause many emotions and be incredibly frustrating. Plenty of hair products promise to help, but few deliver. That's where the Honeydew Store Biotin and Rosemary Shampoo comes in — only $10 on Amazon!

The biotin shampoo claims to enhance shine, thicken hair, reduce flakes and help reduce hair loss. So, how does it work? The results start with the shampoo’s formula. It’s packed with natural coconut oil, jojoba oil, tea tree oil, zinc and biotin with keratin, which all work together to nourish dry scalp and hydrate your hair. It’s also free of parabens and sulfates that contribute to damaged, thinning hair. And unlike other hair growth shampoos, the Honeydew Store’s version has a delicious sandalwood scent that lingers all day.

Over 400 shoppers have purchased the shampoo in the past month after seeing its glowing reviews.

“I’ve seen results!” one five-star reviewer raved. “I started experiencing hair loss due to menopause a little over a year ago. I was traumatized, depressed, didn’t want to leave the house because of my thinning hair. I tried vitamins and scalp rubs, basically anything and everything. Nothing helped until I tried Folimax. After using it every time I shampoo for the last few months, I’m seeing less hair loss in the shower and more new hair growth on my head. The shampoo has a slight medicinal smell but nothing too off-putting, and it’s a bit drying, so I make sure to use a conditioner. But compared to all the other things I’ve tried, this has worked best for me—and at a price that’s affordable.”

“This Honeydew shampoo gives volume!” another said. “The scent smells wonderful, does not overpower. I see less hair on the shower floor. Took about 8 weeks before I started to see hair growth. My hair is less oily as well.”

