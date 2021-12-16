Get a Jumpstart on Your 2022 Fitness Resolutions With a New Treadmill

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Toward the end of every year, we naturally start coming up with the resolutions we want to kick off on January 1. It’s like clockwork! But here’s the real question: After a couple of weeks, how likely are we to keep up with them? Statistically speaking, only a small percentage of people actually stay on top of their goals — and the hardest ones to keep consistent always tend to be fitness-related. We can confirm!

That being said, we just might have a solution to fix that common problem. Instead of waiting until the start of the new year, why not start now? Take your upcoming regimen seriously by upgrading your equipment — or picking up a new treadmill, to be exact. Horizon Fitness has a variety of amazing deals on some of their best treadmills happening right now. You have plenty of time to get your order before the year ends — and get started on your journey before the ball drops! If you don’t know which one is best for you, we have included a guide below for you to shop. You’re welcome in advance!

This Standard Beginner’s Treadmill

This treadmill is a fantastic option if you’re new to running and just need something that’s basic. It’s designed to be compatible with different fitness apps so that you can be guided by professionals to get the best workout possible — even if you use a service that’s not affiliated with Horizon Fitness! If you’re not in need of a ton of extras and just want a great quality treadmill, this is an excellent and affordable choice.

Get the 7.0 AT TREADMILL (originally $1,999) on sale for just $999 or as low as $28 per month from Horizon Fitness!

This Advanced Treadmill

This treadmill has some added extras if you want to get more out of your running experience. You can connect to different online fitness classes via apps, but there are also built-in HIIT workouts in the treadmill that you can utilize! This treadmill also allows you to change your speed and incline 33% faster for more intense workouts, which is great for people that are serious about getting their sweat on.

Get the 7.4 AT TREADMILL (originally $2,399) on sale for just $1,599 or as low as $28 per month from Horizon Fitness!

This Ultimate Pro Runner’s Treadmill

If you want all the bells and whistles in your treadmill, this is the one to get! It has an even faster motor for quicker running speed and incline changes, a full color display with better data on how your workouts are progressing and so much more. It’s actually been award a one of the best of the best treadmills in years past by Runner’s World magazine, so it has the expert stamp of approval.

Get the 7.8 AT TREADMILL (originally $2,699) on sale for just $1,999 or as low as $56 per month from Horizon Fitness!

