Beauty enthusiasts’ makeup routines are filled with products which double as secret weapons. Bronzers and contouring creams add dimension and sculpt the face. Meanwhile, blush and glistening highlighting products add a radiant glow. Concealers, like the cult classic Hourglass option, are the ultimate cheat code. They hide dark under-eyes and hyperpigmentation, and pro MUAs and celebs are known for sharing tips and tricks for using these products best.

Actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling has been vocal about the changes she’s made to become her healthiest self, which includes her makeup routine. Over the summer, Kaling appeared in Vogue‘s popular Beauty Secrets series, where she shared the products she uses to achieve a “sneaky beat” glam for a dinner date with friends.

Get the Hourglass Concealer for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Friday November 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Along with applying hydrating and anti-aging skincare products, Kaling revealed the first beauty staple she uses is the Hourglass Concealer. The 44-year-old applied little dots of the concealer to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation forms for several reasons, including leftover blemishes, sun exposure, aging and genetics. This weightless, waterproof concealer delivers an airbrushed finish and won’t leave cakey under-eye creases. Even better? You can snag it at Amazon for a relatively affordable price!

Beloved for its creamy formula, this long-wear concealer lasts up to 16 hours without budging. Plus, it’s available in 17 shades ranging from fair to deep. As if that isn’t enough reason to add it to your cart, there’s more! It features an applicator to provide precise application.

A little product goes a long way, and this is truly a massive hit with shoppers. “I love this concealer,” one reviewer gushed on Amazon. “Not much has to be used, so I know it will last for a long time.” Other shoppers mentioned their favorite things about the creamy concealer, with one satisfied customer relieved that this concealer is “very easy to blend.” If you’ve struggled with finding the appropriate concealer in the past, you may have finally met your match.

Banish pesky hyperpigmentation like a pro with Mindy Kaling’s trusted concealer!

