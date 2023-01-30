Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially arrived at the end of the month, and our New Year’s resolutions are far from successful. Dry January turned damp within days (we can’t resist a spicy margarita!), our 80/20 rule became 20/80 and our gym membership went to waste. Even when we stick to a strict diet or work out with a trainer, we still don’t always see the results we’re looking for. What if we told you there’s a way to lose weight with a simple supplement? Keep scrolling for all the scoop!

Ripped Rooster from Hum Nutrition is a dietary supplement that helps the body burn fat while boosting metabolism. Along with a healthy diet and exercise, these vegan capsules support healthy weight management when taken twice daily. Formulated by RD nutritionists, clinically tested, and third party validated for purity and quality, this thermogenic fat burner offers an alternative to harmful diet pills or dangerous procedures. Based on an 8-week study, the Ripped Rooster led to three times the fat burn versus a placebo. Score these supplements for only $45!

Want to look ripped this year? Try the Ripped Rooster from Hum Nutrition! Packed with clean ingredients and natural nutrients, this dietary supplement is a healthy way to burn fat. Green tea leaf helps augment metabolism while 7-Keto converts stored fat into energy, boosting the body’s metabolic rate. And chromium supports healthy blood sugar levels when within normal ranges.

Hum Nutrition is unique within the health and wellness space because it actively avoids the Tricky 12, ingredients that compromise the safety of consumers. You won’t find any of these ingredients in Ripped Rooster: titanium dioxide, artificial colors, preservatives, sweeteners or flavors, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, talc, magnesium silicate, EDTA and derivatives, shellac and pharmaceutical glaze.

Still on the fence about these Hum Nutrition supplements? Just read the rave reviews for Ripped Rooster!

“I can’t say enough about this supplement. I lost 20 pounds with the help of Ripped Rooster. It totally shut down my cravings and increased my metabolism. I have always exercise regularly but couldn’t get over that weight plateau.”

“It helped me move from a size 8 to a 6. Thank you, Hum!!!”

“I’ve lost 16 lbs in 3 months. The only thing is you’ll have to take it consistently, one in the morning and one later in the afternoon. Be patient, you’ll see the benefits.”

“This really worked! I felt like it helped boost my diet and exercise plan tremendously. I lost a significant amount of weight and saw a change in my body in just 30 days.”

Don’t give up on your New Year’s fitness goals! Aim for healthy weight management with these Ripped Rooster supplements from Hum Nutrition!

