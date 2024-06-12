Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Packing is my least favorite pastime. I’m of the “better safe than sorry” mindset when it comes to my travel wardrobe, so I always stuff my suitcase to the brim with outfit options. But on my recent trip to Europe, I had to limit my looks and pack strategically. My biggest challenge was choosing outerwear that would keep me warm in intermittent European weather, come rain or shine.

None of my coat contenders checked all the boxes (lightweight, stylish, water-resistant), so I decided to shop for a last-minute replacement. And once again, Amazon delivered! While browsing the site, I found this chic trench coat that totally fits in with Scandi style. And it’s even cuter in person! From Amsterdam to Lisbon, this trendy jacket was the ultimate travel companion.

Get the Farktop Trench Coat for just $80 (originally $86) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This classic jacket will never go out of style, and it’s especially a European essential! Copenhagen cool girls and French fashionistas love a trench coat. There’s just something about a long camel-colored coat that will elevate any ensemble, from a sweatsuit to a power suit.

This windproof trench coat is a year-round fashion fixture! You never know when it’s going to start raining in Europe, so this jacket was a lifesaver on my trip. Complete with two deep pockets, an adjustable belt and a lapel collar, this trench coat is posh and practical. I wore it over my sweats for an extra layer on the plane (it made my loungewear look much more polished!) and throughout my travels from day to night.

Team this trench coat with sneakers, boots or heels, depending on the season and setting. No one will ever know you got this high-quality jacket from Amazon! It looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Snag this gorgeous gem while it’s still on sale!

