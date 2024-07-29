Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Body sprays aren’t just for adolescents who are starting to build out a fragrance wardrobe anymore. More brands have been curating light and bright fragrance mists that aren’t as cloying as their eau de parfum counterparts, yet still offer impressive longevity — something that people of all ages are after. Sol de Janeiro is leading the pack with its wide range of now-iconic scents that have amassed a cult-like following. Even celebrities are obsessed with the tropical-inspired mists, including Ice Spice who just featured the Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Fragrance Mist in her new music video!

In the Y2K-inspired video for “Did It First,” which also features British rapper Central Cee, Ice Spice douses herself in the fruity fragrance mist. Not only does the pink bottle match the aesthetic of the video, but if you’ve ever caught a whiff of the mist, you’ll understand that the scent also matches the fun, flirty, playful vibe that Ice Spice was trying to emulate.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Fragrance Mist for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The intoxicating fruity scent is reminiscent of a seaside garden with luscious hints of pink dragonfruit that beautifully intermingles with Brazilian jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus and a touch of vanilla. It’s equal parts airy and sweet, and a quick spritz is an immediate mood-booster. Along with Ice Spice, this has been one of my favorite fragrances for years. I tend to ditch my stronger perfumes for the summer months in favor of softer scents. While I wouldn’t consider it a skin scent by any means (it still packs a punch!), it never induces any sort of headache. Plus, it has serious longevity for a fragrance mist — sometimes I can still smell it on my clothes days after spraying.

Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor also happens to be one of my most complimented fragrances, and it’s a top pick for date night. I’ve received more than a few texts from dates saying they can’t stop thinking of me because this scent lingered on their clothes. Checkmate!

If fruity fragrances aren’t really your vibe, Sol de Janeiro has plenty of other options that are sure to satisfy your nose. For starters, if you’re just as obsessed with the scent of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you can spritz it on with abandon with the Cheirosa ’62 Mist. For those who want to smell like straight-up baked goods, the Cheirosa ’71 Mist combines notes of caramel, toasted macadamia nut and white chocolate.

Regardless of what scent speaks to you, Sol de Janeiro body mists are top tier — just ask Ice Spice.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’68 Beija Flor Fragrance Mist for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shop All Sol de Janeiro Fragrance Mists on Amazon