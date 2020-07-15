Upgrade Your Protein With These Refreshing and Fruity Clear Whey Shakes

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re attempting to build lean muscle and/or lose weight, protein is a vital part of the process. The easiest way to consume it? A shake, of course. But some of Us are still on the hunt to find a protein shake we’re obsessed with. The process is difficult. You can try brand after brand and flavor after flavor to no avail. You can mix the powder with water, milk, coffee and more, but it still may not be quite right. That was until IdealFit and clear whey entered the equation.

In case you’re unfamiliar with IdealFit, prepare to be obsessed. The range of products was designed by women, for women, back in 2015, and is aimed at helping devoted consumers achieve optimal health and wellness through pre-workouts, supplements and even activewear. They have even developed an ambassador program with some of the biggest names in women’s fitness. Basically, they want Us to live our best lives and put ourselves first — and we’re completely onboard with that. Their innovative products, specifically engineered for women to receive the best nutrition, are among the tastiest on the market. Their protein — available in mouthwatering flavors like Chocolate Brownie and Cookies ‘N Cream — is said to be a cut above the rest, and the latest addition to their roster will change your workout game forever.

If you’re in the market for something light and refreshing, you need some clear whey in your life. IdealFit recently introduced a line of clear whey products to its shake lineup, and it’s seriously shaking up the world of protein shakes. While creamy shakes will always have a role in our regimen, the clear whey option tastes more like a juice — which completely hits the spot, especially in these humid summertime months.

Did we mention these proteins are also 45% off right now…plus an extra 20% off when you use the coupon code exclusive to Us readers? This find just keeps getting better. We’re even more excited after reading the reviews — there are nearly 100 already. Shoppers say the taste of this product is “crisp and clean,” with one happy customer proclaiming clear whey as the “best protein powder [they] have ever tried.” Even those who “have hated every protein powder” are blown away. We’re loving the flavor comparisons too. Apparently the Lemonade version “seriously tastes like lemonade at the fair,” which sounds like a dream come true.

So — why are so many shoppers obsessed with clear whey? After a tough workout you want something that goes down easy and hydrates you, so you’ll love this juicy alternative to traditional protein. The flavor is super refreshing, and it tastes so good with water that you can avoid milk bases (and extra calories) if you’d like. These mixes have zero fat, zero sugar and a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving, and each one of those servings is only 80 to 90 calories! Lemonade Clear Whey was the first clear whey to be tested by Labdoor, the leading supplement review company, and passed in both categories: accuracy and purity. With this product, you can trust what’s going in your body.

Protein is an essential supplement for anyone looking to build muscle and bone strength, hasten recovery time, regulate hormones, speed up metabolism, improve digestion and stay fuller longer. Basically, protein does it all, which is why we’re so happy to have this new option — with seven unique flavors to choose from! We mentioned Lemonade and Tropical Dragonfruit, but you can and should also check out Cranberry and Apple, Mojito, Strawberry, Iced Tea and the newly launched Peach Mango (with more fabulous flavors coming soon)!

This clear whey is vegetarian, and each container has 20 servings inside. How do you drink it? Simply mix one scoop into some water and shake well, letting the foam settle for a minute or two before enjoying. Some shoppers say they like mixing it into slushies and cocktails too. You can try it in food as well! Check out some fun recipes here. Get creative — as long as you’re getting your protein in!

