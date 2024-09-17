Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that fall is on the horizon; it’s time to seek new skincare picks that carry clear and bright skin from summer into the cooler months. The “ber” months are notorious for wreaking havoc on the skin and leaving it with a tired-looking appearance that lingers all season. Luckily, we just found a vitamin C serum that keeps your skin looking its best regardless of the season, and it’s on sale at Amazon.

The Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Face Serum is the answer to reviving dull skin. The serum promises to soften the appearance of wrinkles, support collagen production, and defend against environmental damage. The physician-crafted formula features a potent vitamin C to enhance radiance and hyaluronic acid for lasting moisture. The ingredients also help to minimize fine lines and other signs of aging. And even though the serum does have a light scent of fresh orange peel, shoppers report that it does not irritate the skin — you can use it in your morning and evening routines for the best results — in this case, we’re talking about a brighter and smoother complexion!

Get the Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Face Serum for $84 (originally $88) at Amazon!

One Amazon shopper said the serum is a “must-have for glowing skin.” They also added: “This product has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine, and for good reason. After just a few uses, my skin feels incredibly soft and looks noticeably brighter. The serum effectively hydrates without feeling heavy or greasy. One of my favorite aspects of this serum is its refreshing citrus scent. I wholeheartedly recommend the Image Vital C Hydrating Serum to anyone looking to revitalize their skin. It’s a game-changer that delivers on its promises, leaving you with skin that feels nourished, rejuvenated, and absolutely radiant. Trust me, this is one product that deserves a permanent spot in your skincare arsenal.”

“I’ve been using this for about four years — once or twice a day,” another shared. “I love it. It’s light and brightens and gets better and better with more use. There are cheaper ones, but I’ve found those are a waste of money.”

“Been using this skincare product for three years now,” a final five-star reviewer wrote. “My skin feels tighter, and I definitely notice fewer smile lines around my mouth and eyes. Super lightweight product and doesn’t make you oily.”

The vitamin C serum is currently marked down now at Amazon, so here’s your chance to try it for yourself!

