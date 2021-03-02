Introducing Sunwren, Our Latest Activewear Obsession

It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with athleisure. Gone are the days when leggings and tanks were strictly reserved for the gym — they’re an everyday uniform at this point! Whether we’re popping out for quick errands, completing a HIIT workout or sitting down to a leisurely Sunday brunch, comfort is the name of the style game — and our closets are never too full when an exciting new brand drops.

That’s why we were particularly pumped to learn about Sunwren, a recently launched California label specializing in elevated activewear. Founded by two friends who bonded over their deep love of fashion and wellness, Sunwren is precisely what the market has been missing.

Shop Sunwren’s must-have athleisure pieces here! Follow the brand on Instagram here!

Sunwren offers a range of products — from sleek camo track jackets, to high-rise leggings in trendy leopard print — that are practically guaranteed to upgrade your daily routine. Not only are the brand’s pieces made from high-quality materials (primarily sourced domestically), they’re on par with some of the top players in the fashion space. Thanks to their moisture-wicking thermal fabrics and signature stitch, they offer a unique take on essential garments.

Best of all, the brand has their environmental footprint in mind. In fact, many of their fabrics are made with regenerated nylon, which utilizes waste from the ocean and provides a new purpose for single-use materials. But they don’t stop there: Their recycled packaging, manufacturing process and ethos are all focused on maintaining the planet’s natural resources. If we do good, we feel good — right?!

Additionally, Sunwren just partnered with 1% for the Planet — an international organization whose members contribute at least 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes which help create a healthier planet. Impressively, their particular focus is global reforestation and cleaner oceans.

Like what you see? We don’t blame you! It’s hard for Us to play favorites, but we’re crushing hard on these high-rise leggings (look at that metallic waistband!) and this stylish bralette. Comfy, conscious and oh-so-cool, scope out all of Sunwren’s luxe lifestyle gear here!

