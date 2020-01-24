Recreate Jennifer Aniston’s Exquisite Waves With This Under-$30 Texturizer

Jennifer Aniston’s hair will be forever immortalized. It probably deserves its very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We’ve been obsessed with it for decades, literally, and we have a feeling we’ll be obsessed for decades to come — especially if she sticks with her longtime hair guru, Chris McMillan!

McMillan has created so many flawless hairstyles for Aniston, including — you guessed it — The Rachel. From Friends to The Morning Show, he’s stuck with her and her locks through it all, crafting perfection over and over again. In fact, he was responsible for her gorgeously tousled waves at The Morning Show premiere and was even kind enough to explain his process on Instagram, listing this shaping paste as a must!

Get the Shu Uemura Shape Paste Sculpting Putty (originally $32) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

McMillan explained via Instagram caption that to create Aniston’s waves, he let her hair mostly air-dry — touching it up lightly with a blow dryer to make sure nothing was sticking out of place. He then used a wave iron to make sure every strand was properly styled, using this Shu Uemura paste to add texture and a piecey vibe. Voilà — perfection!

Shoppers say that they give this shaping paste their highest recommendation, calling it unbelievable and the best hair product they’ve ever tried. While other pastes turn their hair either to stone or into a giant greaseball, this lightweight cream keeps hair workable and natural, even adding a subtle shine, thanks to the reinforcing oligo-amino complex. No wonder so many have found this product via the recommendation of a professional stylist!

To use this sculpting putty, emulsify a small amount between your hands — rubbing your palms together. Then use fingers to rake it through either damp or dry hair, moving from root to tip. Using it at the crown of the head will help control frizz, and you can always use more for a slicked-back style. You can also concentrate on the ends for piecey definition, nailing that beachy-chic look even in the middle of winter!

This paste from the famous J-beauty brand is made to be used on all hair types, which means we can all achieve that Aniston level of perfection — whether it’s through similarly tousled waves or a totally different ‘do. It’s up to you! As long as you have some Shu Uemura by your side, your hair stands a chance to become immortalized too!

