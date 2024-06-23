Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever since I first started getting highlights, I showed up to salon appointments with a reference photo of Jennifer Aniston. My goal was to glow with golden tresses that look naturally sun-kissed, just like the Friends star. But I don’t need to bring in inspo imagery anymore, because Aniston’s longtime colorist Michael Canalé now colors my hair! Pinch me.

Over Canalé’s storied career, the top celebrity hair stylist has also worked with Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Heidi Klum, as well as power players at the White House. He’s the ultimate glam guru!

If you want the A-list experience, then keep your hair healthy and hydrated with these products from Canalé’s haircare line. My locks have never looked better!

Canalé Signature Gloss

Canalé applied his Signature Gloss on Aniston’s hair for The Morning Show! This hair product enhances color and shine while neutralizing brassy tones and providing UV protection from the sun.

Choose from three different shade options: Midnight Blue, Cool Blue and Sunkissed Gold. Midnight Blue, Aniston’s pick, is ideal for cool skin undertones and light-ice blonde to cool brunette hair types. “If you want your hair to be brighter, then you use Cool Blue,” Canalé exclusively told Us Weekly. “Sunkissed is for redheads, gold tones.” And “Midnight Blue’s the one we use for Jen [Aniston] because she likes more of a sandy tone.”

Canalé Cleanse Shampoo

“The Canalé Cleanse Shampoo is formulated for color-treated hair and also excellent for natural hair and is hypoallergenic, keratin-safe, paraben-free and gluten-free,” Canalé said. “If you have a very dry scalp, limit your washing. If you have a normal to dry scalp, wash every three to four days, and if you have a very oily scalp, I recommend washing a few times a week. If you’re in a gym fix and have been working up a sweat and increasing oil, you can wash every other day, but make sure you are using very mild products.”

Canalé Soften Conditioner

“Condition, condition, condition. I can’t say it enough!” Canalé told Us. “Use a good conditioner for your hair type. If you have fine hair, I recommend the Canalé Soften Conditioner. For heavier hair, I would suggest Canalé Soften Plus Conditioner, which — hint, hint — is also excellent for use as a masking treatment.”

Canalé Nourish Hair Strengthening Foam

“There are so many ways to help a healthy scalp, and it all starts with a great product,” Canalé said. “For scalp care, avoid products with harsh ingredients. Try a scalp treatment like the Canalé Nourish topical vitamin, a revitalizing blend of antioxidants and vitamins that promotes vibrant natural hair growth.”

Canalé Replenish Hair Vitamins

“Your perfect hair supplement to boost scalp and hair health,” Canalé said. “The Canalé Replenish Vitamin features key nutrients that support a healthy scalp and healthy vibrant hair including Blue Green Algae, which is loaded with proteins and vitamins that nourish your hair from the follicle and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Canalé Replenish is hair and scalp care from the inside out.”