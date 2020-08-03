Jennifer Aniston Rocked These Exact Super Casual Slides From Dr. Scholl’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dreamy California cool-girl style is something that some fashionistas aim to emulate. And what better person to turn to for inspiration than Jennifer Aniston? Her fashion has remained consistent for as long as she’s been in the spotlight.

The Morning Show actress always looks casually comfortable and stylish at the same time. The effortlessness of her looks, whether she’s on the red carpet or out and about, is undeniable. And we’re absolutely loving these awesome slide sandals that she was spotted in!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Original Collection Sandal with free shipping for $88, available at Nordstrom!

Of all of the brands that we’d think we’d spot a celebrity in, Dr. Scholl’s is pretty low on our list. But these leather slide sandals are actually some of the cutest that we’ve seen! The sandals have a leather strap that goes over the toes. It has a buckle over the double-layered strap that you can adjust to fit your foot. The handcrafted footbed is made from beechwood with a thin layer of rubber on the bottom for gripping.

The award-winning star wore them on a casual day out and about with a pair of jeans and a simple white V-neck tee. She chose the navy blue pair for her look, but these sandals come in five different colors in total. We love the black pair because they can pair with any outfit, but all of the colors are beautiful!

The wooden sole has a bit of a platform to it that measures ¾ inches tall, and the heel adds some more lift that totals to 1½ inches. We never expected a pair of shoes like these to be made by Dr. Scholl’s, but we actually learned something interesting about them in the reviews. These wooden slide sandals have actually been around since the ’70s! The shopper said that they currently own these sandals in four different colors and that they’ve been repurchasing them since 1976 — which is amazing.

When a person has been repurchasing a product for literal decades, you know it has to be good. These Dr. Scholl’s sandals look great and have loyal customers that keep coming back for them. And on top of all that, they’ve managed to captivate the attention of a celeb as major as Jennifer Aniston!

