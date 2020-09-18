Love Jennifer Aniston’s $790 Gucci Pumps? Grab a Similar Pair for Under $55

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Listen: There are times when we’ll save up and treat ourselves to designer clothes, shoes and accessories. Sometimes it must simply be done. The issue, however, is when we do so…and then immediately find something else we want just as much that’s just as expensive. Eep!

That’s when the search for look-alikes begins. We don’t just look for any old dupes though that will fall apart within days. We’re bargain-hunting, but only from brands we already know and trust — and that’s exactly what we did to find a pair of loafer pumps just like Jennifer Aniston’s $790 Gucci beauties!

Get the Franco Sarto Grenoble heels (originally up to $99) now starting at just $53 at Zappos with free shipping!

We’re seeing a huge price difference here, especially considering the sale — but as you can see, we’re still sticking with a reliable brand like Franco Sarto. These shoes are a big hit with Zappos shoppers too, who say they’re “so stylish and sleek” and “appear much more expensive than the price tag.” They love the “nice twist on an office-appropriate, comfortable shoe,” unable to believe how comfy they are for all-day wear. They get “a ton of compliments” on them too!

These Grenoble shoes can “take any ensemble from preppy to edgy.” They have a slip-on design, and just like Aniston’s shoes, they have a loafer styling with a tassel detail across the vamp and buckle detail at the side. They also feature a wrapped block heel à la the Gucci pair, plus a cool cutout detail. They perfect the silhouette with a pointed toe. Don’t let that scare you away — as one reviewer said, you’ll have “plenty of room for the toes”!

On the inside of this shoe, you’ll find a smooth lining and a padded footbed, and if you want to head back to the outside for a second, it’s time to pick a color. There are currently five available, including some varying textures. The black patent version will best match up with Aniston’s pair, or you can go with navy — but we also love the croc accents on the navy and beige pairs. The purple pair is textured throughout for a snakeskin look!

These shoes prove that shopping on a budget and actually achieving the look you want truly is possible. And that look? With these Franco Sarto heels, you have plenty of options. Let them dress up a pair of jeans a la Aniston or pair them with a chic jumpsuit or slinky dress. It’s all up to you. Considering the deal you’re getting, we think you’re going to want to wear these heels out as often as you can!

