We Found the Chic Straw Bag Jessica Alba Has Been Carrying This Summer

By
Jessica Alba
Getty Images

A straw bag is a summertime staple. Right now, we can’t get enough of these woven and wicker purses! Hitting the beach, brunch or a barbecue? These fashion-forward accessories will elevate any outfit with coastal-chic charm.

Many celebs have been spotted carrying straw bags lately. Just last week, Jessica Alba rocked a raffia tote while out in Los Angeles on two separate occasions. The Honest Company founder styled her BTB Los Angeles bag with jeans, a white tee and a baseball cap one day and an oversized jacket and pants the next.

We tracked down Alba’s exact straw shopper from Revolve. Keep scrolling to snag this trendy tote!

BTB Los Angeles Azalia Tote in Sand

Get the BTB Los Angeles Azalia Tote for just $275 at Revolve!

Featuring floral accents with faux pearls, this straw bag is such a fun statement piece for summer. The neutral tones go with any outfit, so it’s an everyday essential! Take this tote from the office in town to an outing on vacation. Known for elevated, eye-catching bags, BTB Los Angeles is the ultimate accessories brand for warm weather.

There’s an interior leather slip pocket for storing your wallet, keys or phone. The open access has a breezy, beachy feel for a hot summer day. You can team this raffia bag with a flowy sundress and sandals, jean shorts and a tee or a swimsuit and cover-up.

Other Straw Bags We Love:

Striped Tote Bag

Women&#39;s Large Summer Beach Straw Tote Bags Woven Shoulder Bag Travel Beach Hobo Handbag Handmade Purse

$30.00
See It!

Straw Top Handle Handbag

straw handbag
Amazon
$25.00
See It!

Pearl Bucket Bag

pearl bucket bag
Amazon
Was $40You Save 10%
On Sale: $36
See It!

Leather Strap Straw Handbag

straw handbag
Amazon
$35.00
See It!

No. 1 Bestselling Clutch

straw clutch
Amazon
$19.00
See It!

Zippered Straw Tote

zippered straw tote
Amazon
Was $34You Save 6%
On Sale: $32
See It!
Ewedoos athletic tennis dress summer

Deal of the Day

Shop This Summer Tennis Dress While it’s Still 32% off! View Deal

In this article

1251225087jessica_alba_290x206

Jessica Alba

