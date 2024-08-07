Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Honestly, nothing beats having a series of clothing that can handle any daily task — seriously. Whether running errands or hanging with the fam, opting for garments like matching sets could be a lifesaver. Kandi Burruss, one-fourth of the ‘90s R&B singing group Xscape and a songwriter on Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills, Bills and Bug-A-Boo, is known for having a cute, simple fashion aesthetic. We found her favorite cozy, chic three-piece sweatsuit — and it’s only $55 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Burruss said she loves this set because of its versatility. “This is stuff you can wear out, but it feels like you could have slept in it like pajamas,” Burruss told the publication. “This is truly comfortable.” We couldn’t agree more and had to tell you about it!

This Fixmatti Women’s Fuzzy Three-Piece Sweatsuit is the perfect set to acquire for the upcoming fall and winter. It features a polyester material for a durable option and consists of a cropped tank top, flowing duster and wide-leg pants. We love how soft and fuzzy it looks but how flexible this option is.

Get the Fixmatti Women’s Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit for $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this set, you could pair it with comfy slide sandals for an easy ensemble that allows you to do anything while looking stylish. If the moment calls for it, you could also rock them with heels for a sexy date night out look that will make sure you get that call for a second one! Further, this set comes in 29 colors — we love the blue and ruby variations — and has an S to XL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this sweatsuit, one Amazon reviewer noted, “The material is so soft and feels good on. It looks exactly like the photo. The sizing was right on the money. Totally would order another one in a different color.”

Another reviewer said, “Absolutely love this set. It’s ultra comfy and looks cute. I’m gradually getting more in just different colors. I can’t get enough of these.”

So, if you’re looking for a comfy, warm set to acquire for your fall and winter wardrobe, take a page out of Kandi Burruss’s book and get this cute set! It can literally help you accomplish anything!

