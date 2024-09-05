Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Katie Holmes is just like Us. While some stars strut around in Louboutins with a Louis Vuitton bag draped over their arms, the Dawson’s Creek alum tends to keep it more casual. No frills, no fuss — just budget-friendly fashion. Celebrity style we can actually afford? Say less!

Earlier this week, the actress stepped out in her signature uniform: a top, jeans and flats. Her silver Franco Sarto flats retail for $115, but we found the footwear on sale at Amazon for only $80! Score. Keep scrolling to shop these trendy flats for fall!

Get the Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat for just $80 (originally $115) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat is a classic shoe that will elevate your everyday wardrobe. The metallic makes any outfit pop! But if silver isn’t your shade, you can choose from 14 other colors, including black and beige.

As a longtime devotee to the ballet flat, I was initially hesitant to jump on board the Mary Jane bandwagon. But now I’m a huge fan of this strappy style! It’s feminine and functional. Partially made from recycled materials, these eco-conscious flats feature adjustable buckle closure for easy on-off access.

The beauty of these bestselling flats is that they’re very versatile. You can take these shoes to the office during the day and out on the town at night. Dates, dinner parties and dentist appointments, oh my!

If it were up to me, I’d wear sneakers to every event. Unfortunately, athletic shoes aren’t exactly appropriate for fancier functions. These cushioned flats will keep you comfortable while looking presentable.

One of my favorite foolproof looks is pairing flats with ankle-length straight jeans to elongate my legs. You can add a tee or sweater on top, depending on the temperature! During this transitional period from summer to fall, I suggest styling these square-toe flats with a sundress or maxi skirt.

Channel Holmes’ casual-chic style with these Franco Sarto flats!

