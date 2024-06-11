Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s traveling season! Whether it’s a family road trip, a cabin weekend or a trip to Europe, everyone seems to be going somewhere right now. If you’re looking for an excuse to take a vacation, hold onto your sun hats — we found one, so stick with Us!

Katie Holmes hit the streets of New York last week with a luxe-looking beige and brown travel bag . . . to say we’re obsessed is lowballing it. The handmade English bag is perfect; it has linen cotton canvas, vegan leather straps, a weekender size and . . . uh oh . . . a $665 price tag. Yikes!

Related: This Comfy $30 Sundress Looks Identical to Gwyneth Paltrow's $895 One It’s sundress season! Everyone seems to be taking advantage of it, including Gwyneth Paltrow. The superstar showed up to son Moses’ high school graduation decked in a swoon-worthy knit sundress . . . we couldn’t help but hover for a while, trying to figure out when, where and how to get the dress! As fate […]

Instead of spending $665 on a travel bag, we found a lookalike weekender tote set that includes a matching crossbody and makeup bag. Oh, and did we mention the entire set is $40? With what you would have spent on Holmes’ exact bag, you can grab this set with $625 to spare. What to do with an extra $625, you may ask? A weekend trip!

This set is made of a water-resistant canvas and waterproof PU leather, so your clothes will stay dry even if the Key West ocean splashes the runway. Double zippers, a removable shoulder strap, inner and outer zip and slip pockets, a shoe compartment and a roomy main compartment are just a few other highlights of the tote!

The shoe compartment is designed to fit three pairs of shoes; since it’s separate, you can also use it as a hamper if needed. Two to four days’ worth of essentials fit in the spacious 19×13 by 9-inch bag, making it ideal for short trips!

And if your weekend takes you on an airplane, not only will you be the most fashionable gal at the airport, but you won’t have to worry about lost luggage — the tote fits comfortably in the overhead bin or below your seat. Phew!

So while the tote stores your clothes, the matching square crossbody can fit all your essentials: phone, credit card, lip gloss and passport. The makeup bag has ample space for your favorite products plus a few, so no worries on the under-packing front! You’ll be (and look) as put together as Holmes with this set.

If you love this set but aren’t a fan of plain beige, there are seven different varieties to choose from. We love the luxe look of solid beige, but choose whichever suits your style best! You can grab this set in leopard print, zebra print, stripes, polka dots and more. Check it out!

Get the Bolosta Weekender Bag for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other travel tote bags on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: These Under-$20 'Classy Mom' Summer Tops Keep You Cool in Humidity If you can’t stand the feeling of thick material sticking to your body during the summer, it’s about time you hop on the satin train. Not only is satin material forgiving, but it’s smooth to the touch, easy to style and ideal for hot July days when you’d prefer to be wearing nothing! To ensure […]