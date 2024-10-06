Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Katie Holmes always manages to wear the chicest outfits, even when she’s not walking the red carpet. The actress has nailed the art of casual, cool off-duty style, and the baggy pair of sweats she wore for a coffee run last fall only proves this point. White, slightly oversized and made to be lived in, Holmes’ original pair of pants cost a whopping $128. However, we managed to find a similar option for just $20 on Amazon!

The IUUI Fleece Sweatpants are similar to the bottoms that Holmes wore but are a fraction of the price. However, just because they’re significantly more affordable doesn’t mean they’re lacking in comfort and style. These pants are made from a blend of 65% cotton, 25% polyester and 10% spandex, ensuring they’re soft on the skin and comfy enough to slip on for a day of relaxation. These sweats are also fleece-lined for warmth and feature a foldable, drawstring waistband, which not only allows you to customize the perfect fit but also offers versatile styling options.

Shoppers love how soft and comfy these pants are. “I am so surprised with the quality of these sweats,” one person wrote in their review. “They are so good. I never leave product reviews. However, these are just too good. I had to tell you about them. Literally so comfy, and they are thick, but not too thick.”

“The construction is stellar,” said another. “All the stitching, seams, hems, cuts and surges are all super clean, even, straight, strong and sturdy. There isn’t a single loose or rogue thread. There isn’t a single row of stitching that has a jumble of messy threads at the end. I’ll also note that the elastic in the waistband is connected to the material, so it doesn’t twist and jumble on you. You can roll them and they lay flat and don’t have that strange wavy surge line that sticks out. The pockets are placed perfectly in the side seams, and not in a place that makes your hips look huge.”

While Holmes seems to be a fan of white sweatpants, those who prefer darker colors are also in luck — these bottoms come in 24 different colors, all of which are available in sizes XS through XXL. What are you waiting for? Scoop up a pair before the temperature plummets (we know you’ll be glad to have ’em).

