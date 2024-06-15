Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fans of ’90s and Y2K fashion, we are so back! Micro minis are having the ultimate moment. Denim jackets and jeans are top choices for influences and A-listers. Plus, bright colors and playful florals are trending again.

Katie Holmes recently attended the Chanel x Tribeca Festival Women’s Lunch to celebrate the Through Her Lens program on June 7. She channeled Y2K-style in a casual white tank top that looked like it came straight from her hit 2003 movie Pieces of April. The shirt featured a colorful, oversized flower, signaling one of the trendiest late ’90s and early 2000s styles of the moment. If you ask Us, that further proves just how popular the style has become.

Details on Holmes’ shirt haven’t been officially confirmed, but don’t fret. You can rock the actor’s iconic style without breaking the bank. We found a brand-new tank top that just arrived on Amazon! Best of all? It’s affordable. The Y2K style-top only costs $10!

The Amiblvowa Floral Cami is a stylish way to celebrate Y2K fashion. The all-white spaghetti strap top has a larger floral design that looks just like the one Holmes wore. It’s made from skin-friendly fabric that’s soft and breathable. You don’t have to worry about the material making your skin itch. Shoppers do warn that the fabric is silky and thin, so stock up on pasties or nipple covers if you prefer a braless look.

Get the Amiblvowa Floral Cami for just $10! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

By the end of the summer, you’ll have a hard time remembering how often you’ve worn it because it’s so versatile. Team it with Daisy Duke shorts and flip-flops for a low-key look. Use a silky midi skirt and a skinny belt to upgrade the top and make it fit for more casual environments. You can even rock it with your favorite swimsuit.

According to shoppers, this shirt is just as comfortable as it is trendy. “The material is 100% polyester and has a soft, elastic feel. The white has a satin sheen to it that is a nice contrast to the bright floral color. The material is very light, thin and translucent so not much left to the imagination if worn by itself – which of course may be the preference of the consumer,” one five-star reviewer noted.

It should come as no surprise, but we’re thrilled for the resurgence of Y2K fashion. Katie Holmes is one of the latest celebrities to rock the trend. This $10 cami is a near spot-on lookalike for a recent style Holems wore. Snag this Amazon find while it’s still available in your size!

