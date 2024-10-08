Your account
Keira Knightley Swears By This Luxury, Restorative Face Cream — 48% Off Now

By
Keira knightley
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Keira Knightley has been one of our beauty icons for decades. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Boston Strangler, she continues to captivate Us with her natural elegance every time she pops up on screen.

Earlier this year, Knightley surprised fans by revealing the contents of her beauty bag to Harper’s Bazaar UK. The actress, 39, noted she’s more passionate about skincare since becoming a mother. Want to see her favorite face cream?

Get the Sisley Paris Restorative Facial Cream with Shea Butter for $94 (was $180) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

“Oh, this is luxurious,” Knightley said, pulling the moisturizer out of her beauty bag. “It’s my cream. It’s Sisley. This is the face cream of dreams. Restorative Facial Cream With Shea Butter. They also do one with cucumber that is really nice,” she noted, referring to this product!

“I’d say, good Christmas present,” the actress declared before looking at the sparse remains of her current jar. “It’s nearly done,” she said, “which is making me very, very sad. But that’s my go-to cream.”

She also spoke on how much she’s come to appreciate good skincare. “The idea of an expensive cream that smells lovely and feels lovely as a total luxury — I really appreciate as the luxury it is.”

Get the Sisley Paris Restorative Facial Cream with Shea Butter for $94 (was $180) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

This facial cream is for all skin types and strives to soothe irritated skin and protect it against the harmful (and aging) effects of environmental stress. As noted, the star ingredient is shea butter, which nourishes and calms damaged skin. You can use it daily on your face, but it will also come in major handy if you’re dealing with sunburn or chafing. Shoppers say it’s been great for their rosacea too. So giftable!

Nordstrom reviewers say they “could not be happier” with this face cream, noting that they prefer it over brands including “La Mer, Dior Snow, Paula’s Choice [and] Olay Regenerist.” They say “you will not be disappointed” once you try it, and that it “definitely is a cream of healing.” They’re even calling it their “rescue cream” and “holy grail.” Want to try? Add it to your cart!

Get the Sisley Paris Restorative Facial Cream with Shea Butter for $94 (was $180) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Sisley Paris here and explore more skincare at Amazon here!

