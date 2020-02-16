If we could trade our current complexion for an A-list celebrity’s, you know we would do so in an instant — or possibly even faster. We want that clear skin, that dewy glow, that agelessness, all of it. Sadly though, the closest we can get is to buy the same products they do — and watch as our bank account balance plummets!

Yeah, that’s definitely not a route we’re willing to take, hence the reason our skin is still struggling to get by. Change might be on the horizon though — major change. We will be copying a huge name celeb’s skincare secrets, yes — but the difference is going to be huge. We’re talking about a serum loved by Khloé Kardashian herself. The good news? It starts at just $20!

Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This TruSkin serum is a number one bestseller on Amazon, and it has more than just a few reviews. Try nearly 12,000! Shoppers of all skin tones say it’s the best $20 they’ve ever spent and that their skin now looks flawless. So many reviewers in their forties and up are reporting that after just a few weeks of use, they suddenly have an ultra-soft baby face. Those suffering from acne are obsessed too, saying this serum has them going pimple-free for longer periods of time than ever before. Best of all? This heaven-sent product isn’t costing them a fortune, but still delivers priceless results!

Kardashian herself showed off her own TruSkin serum to the world last year when she revealed some of her skincare picks on an Instagram Story. Sure, she had the celebrity-favorite (and seriously expensive) La Mer and her sister’s namesake brand, Kylie Skin, but this Amazon fave made the cut too!

This advanced antioxidant serum is made in the USA, its plant-based formulation ultra-concentrated for maximal results. It blends botanical hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to target signs of aging fast, including wrinkles, sun spots and loss of firmness. It’s also infused with skincare favorites like aloe vera, organic jojoba oil and witch hazel!

This serum is made to be as pure as possible, with no artificial colors or stabilizers to fake perfection. It’s cruelty-free too! We’re not sure if it’s even possible to find a better all-around skincare pick than this, and we simply cannot wait to see the way it transforms our skin!

