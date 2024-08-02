Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty runs much further than skin deep. What do I mean by that? Well, you can slather on all of the serums and creams to maintain a youthfulness, but to really amplify your glow, you may want to try one of the ingestible beauty supplements that are popping up everywhere. Many brands have been coming out with collagen-infused powders, clear skin vitamins and even glow-enhancing lollipops. Yep, you read that right: Glow-enhancing lollipops created by none other than Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian’s beauty vitamins line has been making waves for its fascinating offerings, from cellulite-smoothing capsules to the stress-relieving capsules. However, the Lemme Glow Beauty Lollipops are perhaps the most intriguing (and fun!). These watermelon-flavored suckers are made with vitamin C, collagen and cocoa butter to help you glow from within. How cool is that?

All of the ingredients are elements you’ve probably applied topically before. Vitamin C, for example, is a potent antioxidant that brightens skin and diminishes dark spots. Collagen has gained traction as a serum ingredient that helps your body produce more of the naturally occurring protein. As we get older, our skin produces less, so ingesting it could rev up your internal processes to firm and lift the skin. Finally, cocoa butter also supplies additional antioxidant properties to protect against external aggressors and pollution.

The pops are a great way to introduce ingestibles into your beauty routine. While powders can get messy and involve exact measuring, each lollipop includes the right daily dosage to boost your glow . . . not to mention they taste delicious! Having a sucker is like a good-for-you treat for your skin, and we could all use a little indulgence.

I’m all for making beauty more enjoyable, after all, it should spark joy! And what better way than with a delightful candy snack? You can get the Lemme Glow Beauty Lollipops at Ulta. Get ready to get your glow on!

