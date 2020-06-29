Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our beanies and earflap hats are officially stored away for the season, and we’ve been loving letting our hair flow free in the wind. But lately, there are plenty of days when it’s just too hot to leave our hair down. Even when our hair is tied back though, the relentless rays of the summer sun beating down on our scalp have us desperate for some shade!

We love baseball caps as much as the next person when it comes to our casual street style — but what about when it’s time to hit the beach, or if we want something more elegant to complement a flowy dress or breezy jumpsuit? That’s where sun hats come in. They are made to protect your face and shoulders from the sun better than baseball caps do, and they are so chic. Kristin Cavallari has shown Us time and time again just how important of an accessory they can be, and considering where she got her start on TV, she definitely knows her beach style!

Get the accsa Wide Brim Straw Panama Beach Sun Hat starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari has posted multiple photos of herself wearing this rag & bone hat on the beach this year. The issue, however, is that this hat is not only almost sold out, but costs over $200. That’s definitely not within everyone’s budget — especially not when such a convincing dupe is under $20! This accsa hat will get you the look without breaking the bank!

This hat is made of 100% paper straw, so it’s lightweight, breathable and super easy to care for. Just wipe it clean! Its construction is also perfect because the entire hat can be folded down, making it easy to store and travel with. It’s shipped with an insert to prevent damage, and you can keep and use this insert in the future as multiple reviewers have!

Get the accsa Wide Brim Straw Panama Beach Sun Hat starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sun hat has a floppy brim that can be folded up or down for two different looks, as well as a stylish band around the outside that comes in different colors and even some prints. There are 17 total versions of this hat, so definitely make sure to explore. A few even have frayed brims! If you want that Cavallari look though, we definitely suggest grabbing the beige version with the black band!

Looks aside, this hat is all about comfort and protection. On the inside, there’s a hidden sweatband with an adjustable strap. On the outside, you have UPF protection. Wearing this hat may protect your skin from sunburn, flaking or even deeper issues, while also protecting your eyes and keeping you feeling cool. Is there a limit on how many we can buy at once?

Get the accsa Wide Brim Straw Panama Beach Sun Hat starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other hats from accsa here and see all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!