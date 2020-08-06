Kristin Cavallari’s Lovely Nude Heels Are Up to 55% Off Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One pair of shoes we firmly believe every high heel lover needs in their life? A pair of nude stilettos. Of course, nude goes with everything, but the proper pair will really propel your outfit and your confidence to new heights. Once you put them on, you’ll feel like nothing short of a total goddess!

But there are so many pairs of nude heels out in the world — how do you know which one is The One? Well, we’re here to help you with that. We can’t take all of the credit though. The pair we’re digging right now is a result of some major inspiration via Kristin Cavallari. Sure, the photo she posted with former Laguna Beach costar (and ex) Stephen Colletti was one of the most exciting things we’ve seen all summer, but potentially even more exciting was finding this pair of Stuart Weitzman heels she recently wore on sale!

Cavallari posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a pair of these Nudistsong heels with a matching nude tank and a tie-dye skirt, her wavy hair grazing her bare shoulders. The look was chic, clean and totally gorgeous, and we thought to ourselves that the photo perfectly demonstrated the importance of owning shoes like these!

These heels come in a variety of uppers, from leather, to patent leather, to suede, further upping the luxury with a leather lining, sole and footbed. They’re sandal heels, so they have an open toe, keeping most of the foot bare. Up at the ankle is a wrap-around strap with a buckle closure. We really love that tiny bit of metallic, goldtone hardware. We also love the tiny cutout at the top of the heel just below!

These shoes, which are made in Spain, have a skinny, four-inch heel. The heel is definitely on the higher side, but not so high that you’ll find them too hard to walk in. There are currently seven color and upper variations right now, with different shades of nude to a few different black pairs. We know we’re driving the nude heel love home hard right now, but black heels are just as important, so if you already have one, definitely consider grabbing the other, if not upgrading from your current pair!

