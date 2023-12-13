Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shipping deadlines are approaching faster than an essay deadline in college. If you’ve been putting off your holiday shopping, it’s time to bust a move!

We’ve gathered the best gifts from some of our favorite brands that have to be ordered today, December 13, for guaranteed arrival by Christmas. It’s the final 12-hour countdown for these 12 hot gifts! We’ve included fashion, accessory and beauty gifts plus a few in home, outdoor and food.

Fashion and Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is it the last day to shop for Christmas, but there are tons of 12-hour deals across the Boden site — you’re going to want to spend some time on your laptop! If you know someone who loves cozy sweaters, look no further than this fluffy knit sweater. They won’t want to take it off!

Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Smooth like Butter London. This buttermilk cake-scented body balm contains probiotics that will make skin happy, age-defied and hydrated — not to mention the dreamy smell. Any beauty, self-care or wellness guru would love this gift!

Home and Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: If you haven’t seen them already, Stanley tumblers are all over TikTok. They are known for their ability to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold — we’re talking 7 hours hot, 11 hours cold and 2 days iced. You won’t leave the house without your Stanley, perfect for day-to-day life or for traveling.

Food

Our Absolute Favorite: For the coffee lover, there isn’t a much better gift than a bag of their favorite hot bev. Chamberlain Coffee has fun flavors like vanilla, cake batter, peppermint mocha, black cherry, caramel and more! It offers bundles and single bags — for a gift, we love the idea of a bundle!

Outdoor

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone wants a griddle these days! If you know someone who’s on the fence about getting one, let this be your sign. (If that person is you, a little self-gift may be in the cards!) The sky’s the limit with what your griddle can do — fry eggs, cook pancakes, make burgers snd so much more.