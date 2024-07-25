Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on the fashion side of TikTok, you may have seen that the lazy girl fashion aesthetic has started to gain speed. It’s for the low-maintenance girlies who still want to look polished and put together but don’t want to spend all their time putting outfits together. Sound like you? We’ve rounded up our 17 picks for lazy girl fashion pieces below that are still incredibly chic.

The benefit to lazy girl fashion pieces is that you can easily get ready and feel comfortable but still feel polished enough to be out in public. They’re great for wearing to the office, on coffee dates or for casual weekend plans like bonfires or lunches. Below, we’ve included everything from dresses to matching sets and rompers too, so you can find a ‘fit that matches your lazy girl fashion aesthetic best.

Lazy Girl Fashion Pieces are Still Incredibly Chic

Lazy Girl Dresses

1. A Shopper Favorite! Try out this tiered midi dress, which has consistently stayed a favorite of thousands of Amazon shoppers — was $67, now $46!

2. The Everyday Dress: Great for doing everything from errands to school drop-offs so this V-neck mini dress from Spanx that’s made of their soft AirEssentials fabric — $138!

3. Beach Babe: A perfect pick for a beach vacation dress is this one-shoulder midi dress that has a flowy fit, tiered skirt and smocked bodice — was $41, now $31!

4. Must-Have Mini: Easy to pair with everything from heels to tennis shoes, this tie-front mini dress is a versatile pick — was $39!

5. Sleek Strapless: With how easy this AFRM strapless knit dress is to throw on and style, you’ll want to grab it for every event you have on the book — $88!

6. Here for the Halter Neck: From brunches to the office, this halter-neck midi dress has a timeless style that can be dressed up or down for so many occasions — $35!

Lazy Girl Matching Sets

7. Easy Elegance: Because of this matching vest set’s tailored style, it makes you look instantly more elegant whether you wear it with heels or flats — $49!

8. Perfect for the Plane: This cozy matching set is elevated enough to be stylish at the airport, yet stylish enough to be comfortable on the plane — $35!

9. Free People Style: If Free People is one of your favorite brands, you’re going to love this off-the-shoulder top and skirt set that makes an easy outfit pairing — $98!

10. Striped and Stylish: No need to search for a stylish outfit to put together when you have this chic striped matching set right here — $79!

11. Cute and Casual: Not only is this tank top and pants set easy to throw together, it’s also easy to mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe — $45!

12. Luxe Loungewear: This knit sweater set is cozy enough to lounge in, but also polished enough to wear out and about too — $56!

Lazy Girl Rompers

13. Tie Shoulder-Chic: There’s nothing that adds a dash of chicness to an outfit quite like the tie shoulders of this wide-leg linen jumpsuit do — $69!

14. Disco Fever: Grab for this plissé, ’70s-inspired jumpsuit for a night out on the town with the girls — $79!

15. Jump for the Jumpsuit: Pair this linen utility jumpsuit with sandals for a lunch date and heels for an evening dinner — $69!

16. Boho Chic: Those with boho style will love this flowy, wide-leg jumpsuit that has a smocked bodice, sleeveless design and pockets too — $34!

17. Lovely in Lace: Great for date nights, galas or even weddings is this eyelash lace trimmed jumpsuit that has a hidden back zip closure, V-neckline and sleeveless design — $85!