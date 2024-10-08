Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m in New York City for the week, currently avoiding another heat wave back in L.A. As an east coast native, I was so excited for real fall — crisp air, crunchy leaves and cozy vibes. But it’s been surprisingly balmy outside. I signed up for sweater weather, not endless summer!

Getting dressed for transitional temperatures is pretty tricky. I want to embrace an autumn aesthetic, but it’s way too hot for heavy knits! Problem solved. I just found an easy-breezy cardigan that will keep you warm without overheating, and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

Get the Sidefeel Lightweight Cardigan for just $15 (originally $20) at Amazon!

This Sidefeel cardigan is the perfect transitional piece from summer into fall and winter into spring. While other sweaters may swallow you up in an insulated cocoon, this airy alternative won’t restrict movement or breathability — the slightly sheer fabric allows for extra airflow. Think: sweater minus the sweat.

From the flowy bell sleeves to the flattering V-neck cut, this cardigan will definitely stand out from other sweaters in your closet. Choose from eight different colors: black, white, beige, grey, light pink, baby blue, olive green and lavender.

You can wear this chic cardigan open or buttoned up. I recommend styling this sweater with your favorite pair of jeans — wide-leg, flare, straight or skinny. Add a belt and boots to tie the look together!

Make sure to score this sweater while it’s still on sale at Amazon!

